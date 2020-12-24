Redcat Re-Releases the Piranha 1/10 Scale RTR Truggy

Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

The Redcat Piranha has been re-released and is now available through all Redcat retail channels.

Phoenix, AZ, December 24, 2020 --(



The Piranha is a rear wheel drive off-road electric truggy that is equipped with fully adjustable suspension, generous ground clearance, and aggressive all terrain tires. The hi-torque 540 brushed motor is controlled by a waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/receiver combo. The 2000mAh NiMH battery pack is easily charged with the included 1A NiMH battery charger and a detailed instruction manual walks the user through a safe and enjoyable experience with the Piranha 1/10 scale truggy.



Features:

- Completely Ready-to-Run. Includes assembled vehicle, 7.2V 2000mAh NiMH battery, 1A NiMH charger and 4-AA batteries for the transmitter.

- Hobby grade 1/10 scale RC truggy with tunable suspension, toe angle and camber.

- Large rear wing and aggressive tires for high speed performance.

- Truggy platform offers buggy-like performance with added stability.

- 540 brushed motor, waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/Receiver, powerful steering servo, full-function proportional 2.4GHz radio system.



Specifications:

Length: 400mm

Width: 280mm

Height: 125mm

RTR: Ready-To-Run

Motor/ESC: 540 Brushed Motor & Brushed ESC/Receiver

Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System (includes 4-AA transmitter batteries)

Battery: 7.2V NiMH 2000mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack

Charger: NiMH Battery Charger Included

Chassis: Durable Plastic

Drive System: 2-Wheel-Drive

Transmission: Single Speed

Differentials: Rear Gear Differential

Suspension: Independent Front and Rear Suspension

Shocks: Adjustable Coilover Oil Filled Shocks



Needed to complete:

Read through entire manual and follow all instructions

A safe place to drive the vehicle



For more information visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/piranha-tr10



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



Follow Redcat on:

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



