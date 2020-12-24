Redcat Re-Releases the Piranha 1/10 Scale RTR Truggy

Phoenix, AZ, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Redcat Piranha is a fully ready to run 1/10 scale 2-wheel drive radio control truggy that includes everything needed to make your first experience into the world of hobby grade RC vehicles an enjoyable one. The Piranha includes a 2.4GHz radio transmitter, 2.4GHz receiver/ESC 2-in-1 combo unit, 7.2V 2000mAh NiMH rechargeable battery pack, NiMH battery charger, and four AA batteries for the transmitter.
The Piranha is a rear wheel drive off-road electric truggy that is equipped with fully adjustable suspension, generous ground clearance, and aggressive all terrain tires. The hi-torque 540 brushed motor is controlled by a waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/receiver combo. The 2000mAh NiMH battery pack is easily charged with the included 1A NiMH battery charger and a detailed instruction manual walks the user through a safe and enjoyable experience with the Piranha 1/10 scale truggy.
Features:
- Completely Ready-to-Run. Includes assembled vehicle, 7.2V 2000mAh NiMH battery, 1A NiMH charger and 4-AA batteries for the transmitter.
- Hobby grade 1/10 scale RC truggy with tunable suspension, toe angle and camber.
- Large rear wing and aggressive tires for high speed performance.
- Truggy platform offers buggy-like performance with added stability.
- 540 brushed motor, waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/Receiver, powerful steering servo, full-function proportional 2.4GHz radio system.
Specifications:
Length: 400mm
Width: 280mm
Height: 125mm
RTR: Ready-To-Run
Motor/ESC: 540 Brushed Motor & Brushed ESC/Receiver
Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System (includes 4-AA transmitter batteries)
Battery: 7.2V NiMH 2000mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack
Charger: NiMH Battery Charger Included
Chassis: Durable Plastic
Drive System: 2-Wheel-Drive
Transmission: Single Speed
Differentials: Rear Gear Differential
Suspension: Independent Front and Rear Suspension
Shocks: Adjustable Coilover Oil Filled Shocks
Needed to complete:
Read through entire manual and follow all instructions
A safe place to drive the vehicle
For more information visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/piranha-tr10
The Redcat Experience
Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.
Follow Redcat on:
redcatracing.com
facebook.com/RedcatRacing
youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing
twitter.com/RedcatRacing
linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing
https://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing