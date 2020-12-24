PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Redcat RC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Redcat RC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Redcat Re-Releases the Piranha 1/10 Scale RTR Truggy


The Redcat Piranha has been re-released and is now available through all Redcat retail channels.

Phoenix, AZ, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Redcat Piranha is a fully ready to run 1/10 scale 2-wheel drive radio control truggy that includes everything needed to make your first experience into the world of hobby grade RC vehicles an enjoyable one. The Piranha includes a 2.4GHz radio transmitter, 2.4GHz receiver/ESC 2-in-1 combo unit, 7.2V 2000mAh NiMH rechargeable battery pack, NiMH battery charger, and four AA batteries for the transmitter.

The Piranha is a rear wheel drive off-road electric truggy that is equipped with fully adjustable suspension, generous ground clearance, and aggressive all terrain tires. The hi-torque 540 brushed motor is controlled by a waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/receiver combo. The 2000mAh NiMH battery pack is easily charged with the included 1A NiMH battery charger and a detailed instruction manual walks the user through a safe and enjoyable experience with the Piranha 1/10 scale truggy.

Features:
- Completely Ready-to-Run. Includes assembled vehicle, 7.2V 2000mAh NiMH battery, 1A NiMH charger and 4-AA batteries for the transmitter.
- Hobby grade 1/10 scale RC truggy with tunable suspension, toe angle and camber.
- Large rear wing and aggressive tires for high speed performance.
- Truggy platform offers buggy-like performance with added stability.
- 540 brushed motor, waterproof 2-in-1 ESC/Receiver, powerful steering servo, full-function proportional 2.4GHz radio system.

Specifications:
Length: 400mm
Width: 280mm
Height: 125mm
RTR: Ready-To-Run
Motor/ESC: 540 Brushed Motor & Brushed ESC/Receiver
Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System (includes 4-AA transmitter batteries)
Battery: 7.2V NiMH 2000mAh Rechargeable Battery Pack
Charger: NiMH Battery Charger Included
Chassis: Durable Plastic
Drive System: 2-Wheel-Drive
Transmission: Single Speed
Differentials: Rear Gear Differential
Suspension: Independent Front and Rear Suspension
Shocks: Adjustable Coilover Oil Filled Shocks

Needed to complete:
Read through entire manual and follow all instructions
A safe place to drive the vehicle

For more information visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/piranha-tr10

The Redcat Experience
Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.

Follow Redcat on:
redcatracing.com
facebook.com/RedcatRacing
youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing
twitter.com/RedcatRacing
linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing
https://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing
Contact Information
Redcat RC
Mat Lemay
602-454-6445
Contact
www.redcatracing.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Redcat RC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help