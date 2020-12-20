Henderson Franklin Welcomes FGCU and University of Florida Law Graduate Iman Zekri



While in law school, Zekri was an editor of the Florida Journal of International Law and a member of the Florida Moot Court Team. She competed in the Philadelphia Regional 2020 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition, where Zekri was presented with a Best Advocate Award. She was inducted into the Order of Barristers in 2020 for her exceptional skill in oral advocacy and brief writing. Zekri also received book awards for being the top of her class in Appellate Advocacy, Legal Drafting, and Legal Research from UF Law. In addition, The Florida Bar Journal featured Zekri’s article on the cover of the September/October 2020 edition, “Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges.”



Zekri is a native of Southwest Florida. She graduated from Riverdale High School’s International Baccalaureate program, Florida SouthWestern State College (A.A., summa cum laude), Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude).



Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.



About Henderson Franklin

