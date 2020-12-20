Families in Sacramento See Rise in Incidence of Head Lice

Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Even during the turbulent times of COVID-19, when children are less social, the frequency of head lice is on the rise in Sacramento.

Sacramento, CA, December 20, 2020



According LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "The incidence usually starts with a couple of kids who come to school and may not even realize that they have lice. We are surprised at the number of calls we have been getting in Sacramento, since many kids are at home."



Sokoloff recommends that parents check their children on a weekly basis using bright light or natural outdoor light. "You are looking for nits the size of a sesame seed. They have a translucent shell and are glued to the hair. Most people will show signs of itching but not everyone will. If you find lice, we do not recommend chemicals as lice have mutated and are resistant to these products. Either try to hand pick yourself or call in a professional who knows what to look for and guarantees the work."



LiceDoctors has eliminated lice in over 500,000 clients. Technicians make house calls and have access to a protocol based on the science of lice that was developed 20 years ago by Dr. Stephen Beck, their on-staff medical doctor. According to Sokoloff, "The protocols technicians use are all-natural. Clients love that we make the process as convenient as possible by making house calls; this offers total privacy and total flexibility for each family member to resume his or her schedule rather that having to wait for others at a salon. The plan always works and we offer a full guarantee."



