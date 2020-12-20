Cottage Grove, Oregon Home Sold by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty

Press Releases Josh Sayre Real Estate Press Release

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield recently sold a house located at 78500 Bryson Sears Rd, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. This two-story home includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and was sold on December 15, 2020.

The home is zoned for Harrison Elementary School, serving students from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Harrison Elementary School serves 416 students and is located 3.5 miles from the home at 1000 South 10th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



Lincoln Middle School is the designated middle school for this home. Lincoln Middle School has 560 students who are in 6th - 8th grade. This middle school is 4 miles away located at1565 South 4th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



This home has Cottage Grove High School as the designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Cottage Grove High School serves grades 9-12. Cottage Grove High School currently has 742 students and is located 4.2 miles away from this home. Cottage Grove High School is located at 1375 South River Road, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



There are currently 22 new listings on the market in Eugene, Oregon. The average sales price is $348,091, and the average days on market is only 48 days. There is a dramatic decline in the number of homes available in December of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well. The population in Cottage grove, Oregon is 9,789 which is up 11% since the year 2000. The average income in Cottage Grove, Oregon is $51,311 per year. There are 3,941 households in Cottage Grove, Oregon, with 31% of households having children.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene / Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 104.2% of the listing price. Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene / Springfield real estate agent in his market center. In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene / Springfield real estate agents.



