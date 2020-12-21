CustomTravelSolutions.com Provides Travel Assurance with It’s Doc in a Suitcase Benefit

The "Doc in a Suitcase" Member benefit has seen a surge in demand due to COVID-19. "Doc in a Suitcase" is part of CustomTravelSolutions.com suite of Travel Assurance orientated benefits, joining a list of impressive benefits such as Complimentary Flight Insurance provided on every ticket, Private Medi-Jet Service, exclusive Personal Assistant Service as well as World Wide Legal and 24x7 Roadside Assistance.

Greenville, SC, December 21, 2020



With the increased health risks of COVID-19, now when traveling anywhere in the world, near or far, an organization's members or employees may do so knowing that they have the security of 24-hour access to real, fully certified, and licensed Doctors available at any time during their chosen period of travel.



Using this new optional benefit, organization members or employees will have unlimited online access during their trips to real-time Doctor consultations, which can be conducted in the comfort and privacy of their hotel, villa, home, or even the beach.



Members or employees can choose their preference of interaction from online chat, text, email, phone, or video-conference from their preferred mobile or computing device, as well as access community only forums for research and non-Doctor advice at any time.



Organizations are now seeing firsthand how this service offers serious value for individuals and families, combining both great conveniences and peace of mind for the entire family while traveling.



