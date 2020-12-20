Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: RE/MAX Alliance Group Observes Holidays with Charity Giving

Real Estate Brokerage Donates to Food Charities on the Florida Suncoast.

Sarasota, FL, December 20, 2020 --(



“While we have much to be thankful for, we recognize that many people on the Florida Suncoast are still struggling during COVID-19,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to support the food pantries that serve our most vulnerable populations.”



RE/MAX Alliance Group is donating to Feeding Tampa Bay and United Food Bank of Plant City in Hillsborough County; Feast Food Pantry in Pinellas County; Feeding Empty Little Tummies (FELT) and Food Bank of Manatee/Meals on Wheels Plus in Manatee County; Feeding America/All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota County; South County Food Pantry in Venice; and Englewood Helping Hands in Englewood.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In lieu of holding office parties during the coronavirus pandemic, RE/MAX Alliance Group will observe the holidays with donations to various food charities in the markets it serves (Tampa Bay to Englewood).“While we have much to be thankful for, we recognize that many people on the Florida Suncoast are still struggling during COVID-19,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to support the food pantries that serve our most vulnerable populations.”RE/MAX Alliance Group is donating to Feeding Tampa Bay and United Food Bank of Plant City in Hillsborough County; Feast Food Pantry in Pinellas County; Feeding Empty Little Tummies (FELT) and Food Bank of Manatee/Meals on Wheels Plus in Manatee County; Feeding America/All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota County; South County Food Pantry in Venice; and Englewood Helping Hands in Englewood.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group