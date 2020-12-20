SEALKIDS Announces Opportunity to Train Like a Hero and Help Kids Succeed

Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Join SEALKIDS January 2021 Virtual Squad Challenge

SEALKIDS, through its programs, supports the children of Naval Special Warfare - everyday kids living in extraordinary circumstances. This encompassing approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment fosters the success and well-being of the child, critically reducing family stresses and ultimately keeping today’s Navy SEAL in the fight. Mooresville, NC, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This January join SEALKIDS January 2021 Virtual Squad Challenge to learn from Veteran Navy SEALs and SEAL affiliated trainers. The SEALKIDS Squad Challenge was created to strengthen donors and to bring more awareness and support to SEALKIDS so they can serve even more children of Navy SEALs in 2021.When you register for the SEALKIDS January 2021 Squad Challenge, not only are you supporting SEALKIDS, but you will gain access to a month's worth of mental and physical strengthening curriculum designed by fitness experts in the Naval Special Warfare community. Learn from Navy SEALs and SEAL affiliated trainers as you work to meet your New Year's resolutions and support SEALKIDS' mission. Engage with other members of the SEALKIDS Squad online while you complete each day's content, and learn new strategies to strengthen your mind and body. Registration is $75 and includes a premium waffle knit SEALKIDS pullover.Become a monthly donor at $25 or more and receive discounted registration for this and future Squad Challenges.How does your participation help?Your registration fee will help fund SEALKIDS' programs, providing much needed academic support to children struggling in school. Our services are needed now more than ever, so don't miss this opportunity to support SEAL families while you learn from the best and train like a hero!About SEALKIDSNavy SEALs have a dangerous, demanding job that takes them away from home nine months of every year. Their children live in a world that few of us can comprehend. The fear of not knowing when - or if - they’ll ever see their dad alive again can cause academic, emotional, and behavioral issues that put additional stress on their families and prevent them from thriving.SEALKIDS, through its programs, supports the children of Naval Special Warfare - everyday kids living in extraordinary circumstances. This encompassing approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment fosters the success and well-being of the child, critically reducing family stresses and ultimately keeping today’s Navy SEAL in the fight. Contact Information SEALKIDS

Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



http://www.sealkids.org/squadchallenge

http://www.sealkids.org/squadchallenge



