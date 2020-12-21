Status Group International’s Rollout of Franchise Development Investment Fund Investment Capital for Franchisees & Franchisors

Press Releases Status Group International Corporation Press Release

Status Group International (SGIC) is finalizing a new Investment Capital opportunity designed explicitly for USA-based franchise growth.

Islip Terrace, NY, December 21, 2020



With a go-to fund, all franchise operators will have finance at the ready. This innovation is a product of SGIC’s extensive Franchisor and Franchise operating experience.



Status Group International (SGIC) ’s commitment to small business with essential business services and private capital has proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-Covid resurgence. Review the services now available at www.statusgroupinternational.com.



Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in private capital facilitation of over $2b in 2019-2020. The Company provides deliverables client confidentiality and satisfaction.



