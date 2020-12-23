Press Releases Flying Fish Lab Press Release

Receive press releases from Flying Fish Lab: By Email RSS Feeds: Innovation Consultancy Flying Fish Lab Wins Pernod-Ricard and FrieslandCampina

Singapore, Singapore, December 23, 2020 --(



The COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly upended innovation and growth plans for many businesses across Asia-Pacific and Europe. To respond to this challenge, Flying Fish Lab has launched a series of initiatives to help its clients find new sources of growth and emerge stronger from the crisis. These include a 100% virtual delivery of its Controlled Disruption methodology, a rapid response approach to give clients with acute resources and time constraints the chance to tackle their strategic and tactical challenges and a stretch to more upstream advisory services such as category strategy, as well as more downstream services on communication, activation and packaging.



These initiatives have resulted in a series of new wins, such as J&J, Ferrero and the recent addition to Pernod-Ricard and FrieslandCampina to Flying Fish Lab’s client list.



Mário Braz De Matos, Co-Founder, Flying Fish Lab said: “We are grateful to be ending this year on a positive note, especially in light of how challenging it was. As we continue to work hard to deliver new growth opportunities for our clients, we are looking forward to building on this momentum and strengthening the position of Flying Fish Lab as a leading innovation consultancy in Asia and beyond.”



About Flying Fish Lab:



Flying Fish Lab helps businesses grow through innovation and re-invention using a proprietary methodology, Controlled Disruption™ that combines the three possible ways to reframe a challenge and unlock new possibilities: Outside-in, Cross-Functional Co-Creation and Silo Functional work. Headquartered in Singapore, the company works across Asia Pacific and Europe on product and service innovation as well as on productivity, brand and go-to-market challenges. Clients include Mondelēz, Abbott, Kraft-Heinz, J&J, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Kellogg's, Barilla, Sennheiser, AXA, Fonterra and many more. Singapore, Singapore, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Innovation Consultancy Flying Fish Lab has won two new clients for its Controlled Disruption offering. The company will help Pernod-Ricard disrupt a well-entrenched beverage category in Asia and work with FrieslandCampina to create a differentiated offer using a new business model.The COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly upended innovation and growth plans for many businesses across Asia-Pacific and Europe. To respond to this challenge, Flying Fish Lab has launched a series of initiatives to help its clients find new sources of growth and emerge stronger from the crisis. These include a 100% virtual delivery of its Controlled Disruption methodology, a rapid response approach to give clients with acute resources and time constraints the chance to tackle their strategic and tactical challenges and a stretch to more upstream advisory services such as category strategy, as well as more downstream services on communication, activation and packaging.These initiatives have resulted in a series of new wins, such as J&J, Ferrero and the recent addition to Pernod-Ricard and FrieslandCampina to Flying Fish Lab’s client list.Mário Braz De Matos, Co-Founder, Flying Fish Lab said: “We are grateful to be ending this year on a positive note, especially in light of how challenging it was. As we continue to work hard to deliver new growth opportunities for our clients, we are looking forward to building on this momentum and strengthening the position of Flying Fish Lab as a leading innovation consultancy in Asia and beyond.”About Flying Fish Lab:Flying Fish Lab helps businesses grow through innovation and re-invention using a proprietary methodology, Controlled Disruption™ that combines the three possible ways to reframe a challenge and unlock new possibilities: Outside-in, Cross-Functional Co-Creation and Silo Functional work. Headquartered in Singapore, the company works across Asia Pacific and Europe on product and service innovation as well as on productivity, brand and go-to-market challenges. Clients include Mondelēz, Abbott, Kraft-Heinz, J&J, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Kellogg's, Barilla, Sennheiser, AXA, Fonterra and many more. Contact Information Flying Fish Lab

Joel Cere

(65) 6692 8022



www.flyingfishlab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Flying Fish Lab