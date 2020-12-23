Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Waypoint Chiropractic Press Release

Receive press releases from Waypoint Chiropractic: By Email RSS Feeds: Bozeman Chiropractor Clinic Sponsors a Charity Drive for Love INC Ministry

Waypoint Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic in Bozeman, Montana, has announced that they are sponsoring a charity drive for Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) for more than four weeks.

Bozeman, MT, December 23, 2020 --(



Dr. Cary Gentry, Doctor of Chiropractic at Waypoint Chiropractic, says, “Another way to join the raffle draw is to refer a patient to Waypoint Chiropractic, as we will be donating $20 to Love INC for every new patient exam. This also gets you into the drawing as an indirect donation! Please help us support our community by sharing our posts and flyers about the event.”



Dr. Cary Gentry was born and raised in Southeast Texas but he moved to Dallas after completing his Doctorate in Chiropractic at Parker University, and for four years, he served in a number of chiropractic offices. To complete his chiropractic education, he interned for the Dallas Veterans Hospital, where he learned to love the country’s veterans. Later on, he continued to intern for some of the best and biggest pediatric and family chiropractors in the country. He then developed the passion to help children and their families remain healthy without nervous system interference, "the way God had intended," he says.



Dr. Cary Gentry, trained in chiropractic techniques for pediatrics and pregnancy through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) and he has earned a certification for the Webster Technique that reportedly helps in balancing the pelvis and sacrum in pregnant women. He is also certified in the Torque Release Technique (TRT) and he is currently the only Proficiency Certified TRT doctor in Montana.



Studies have shown that the TRT is the most specific, reproducible, and scientific chiropractic technique as of the present time. TRT is focused primarily on the complex relationship between the nervous system and the patient’s overall well-being. It is based on the “Brain Reward Cascade,” which is a scientific model of the neurophysiological mechanisms of how the brain, particularly the meso-limbic system, expresses a state of well-being.



The restoration of the meso-limbic system has been proven through extensive research published in one of the most reputable psychiatric journals. It was found that restoration of this system resulted in a dramatic increase in the ability to reduce anxiety and depression levels; offer permanent relief from daily health problems; and cause improvements in overall health and well-being.



The FDA has approved the use of chiropractic term “subluxation,” two times. The first one was for its use in Medicare, and the second one was for the approval of the chiropractic instrument known as the Integrator. The Integrator is the main tool for eliminating subluxation through the TRT method. Dr. Gentry uses the Integrator while performing TRT. The goal of TRT is to correct misalignments in the spine at the neurological level by using a gentle approach. TRT allows the chiropractor to adjust the spine, putting it into the neutral position, with minimal force but with pinpoint accuracy. This ensures that patients of all ages can receive the treatment that makes use of gentle but specific adjustments without the twisting, cracking, or popping sounds that have been linked to traditional chiropractic techniques.



Those who are looking for a local Bozeman chiropractor https://www.google.com/maps?cid=16821468396034166565&_ga=2.3628531.231463096.1598377736-1864267568.1596064987 may want to check out the website of Waypoint Chiropractic, or contact them on the phone, or through email. They are open from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, on Mondays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, they are open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. On Wednesdays, they are open from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Bozeman, MT, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Waypoint Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic in Bozeman, Montana, has announced that they are sponsoring a charity drive for Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) for more than four weeks. Love INC distributes personal care items, such as socks and underwear; computers and laptops less than three years old; and cash. People can make monetary donations by texting “Neighbor” to 243725 or sending checks to Love INC. To make it more fun, the Bozeman chiropractor clinic https://waypointchiro.com/ will be giving away a Yeti Cooler, including other prizes each week. These prizes will be drawn from the list of people who have donated.Dr. Cary Gentry, Doctor of Chiropractic at Waypoint Chiropractic, says, “Another way to join the raffle draw is to refer a patient to Waypoint Chiropractic, as we will be donating $20 to Love INC for every new patient exam. This also gets you into the drawing as an indirect donation! Please help us support our community by sharing our posts and flyers about the event.”Dr. Cary Gentry was born and raised in Southeast Texas but he moved to Dallas after completing his Doctorate in Chiropractic at Parker University, and for four years, he served in a number of chiropractic offices. To complete his chiropractic education, he interned for the Dallas Veterans Hospital, where he learned to love the country’s veterans. Later on, he continued to intern for some of the best and biggest pediatric and family chiropractors in the country. He then developed the passion to help children and their families remain healthy without nervous system interference, "the way God had intended," he says.Dr. Cary Gentry, trained in chiropractic techniques for pediatrics and pregnancy through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) and he has earned a certification for the Webster Technique that reportedly helps in balancing the pelvis and sacrum in pregnant women. He is also certified in the Torque Release Technique (TRT) and he is currently the only Proficiency Certified TRT doctor in Montana.Studies have shown that the TRT is the most specific, reproducible, and scientific chiropractic technique as of the present time. TRT is focused primarily on the complex relationship between the nervous system and the patient’s overall well-being. It is based on the “Brain Reward Cascade,” which is a scientific model of the neurophysiological mechanisms of how the brain, particularly the meso-limbic system, expresses a state of well-being.The restoration of the meso-limbic system has been proven through extensive research published in one of the most reputable psychiatric journals. It was found that restoration of this system resulted in a dramatic increase in the ability to reduce anxiety and depression levels; offer permanent relief from daily health problems; and cause improvements in overall health and well-being.The FDA has approved the use of chiropractic term “subluxation,” two times. The first one was for its use in Medicare, and the second one was for the approval of the chiropractic instrument known as the Integrator. The Integrator is the main tool for eliminating subluxation through the TRT method. Dr. Gentry uses the Integrator while performing TRT. The goal of TRT is to correct misalignments in the spine at the neurological level by using a gentle approach. TRT allows the chiropractor to adjust the spine, putting it into the neutral position, with minimal force but with pinpoint accuracy. This ensures that patients of all ages can receive the treatment that makes use of gentle but specific adjustments without the twisting, cracking, or popping sounds that have been linked to traditional chiropractic techniques.Those who are looking for a local Bozeman chiropractor https://www.google.com/maps?cid=16821468396034166565&_ga=2.3628531.231463096.1598377736-1864267568.1596064987 may want to check out the website of Waypoint Chiropractic, or contact them on the phone, or through email. They are open from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, on Mondays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, they are open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. On Wednesdays, they are open from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Contact Information Waypoint Chiropractic

Dr. Cary Gentry

406-551-6366



https://waypointchiro.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Waypoint Chiropractic Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend