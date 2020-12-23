Kelly, Realtors and Legacy Land and Ranches - Two Legendary Real Estate Companies Join Forces

Kelly, Realtors, headed by Leah Cox, Owner/Broker and Legacy Land and Ranches, led by Owner/Founder Eric Williams, have joined forces to bring new meaning to the term Full-Service Brokerage. These two hometown leaders entered an agreement in November which brings the rural land market expertise of Williams, Legacy Land and Ranches, and its agents, under the brokerage umbrella of Kelly, Realtors.

Waco, TX, December 23, 2020 --(



These two hometown leaders entered an agreement which brings the 28+ years’ rural land market expertise of Williams under the brokerage umbrella of Kelly, Realtors. Legacy Land and Ranches, with founder Eric Williams, enjoys a world class reputation in the rural land market as the largest independent land and rural agency specializing in farm and ranch properties.



When asked why now is a good time to become part of the Kelly, Realtors Family of Brands, Williams said, “The rural land market represents two emerging markets: 1) the long-term rural landowner who, because of the work required to maintain the land, or the desire to be close to family, has decided it is time to move into the city, and 2) the city dweller who wants to take advantage of the freedom available when you own land.”



Williams added, “Kelly, Realtors is known for its residential market understanding. And because it is an independent agency, it has the flexibility and expertise to meet the rapidly changing real estate market.”



Cox, spearheading this agreement, commented on the expansion of the Kelly, Realtors Family of Brands. She explains, “Creating this agreement with Legacy Land and Ranches is the perfect way to bring expert forces together to meet the demands of today’s market. Legacy’s experience and knowledge in the rural land market, and Kelly’s longevity, global resources and expertise in the residential market, creates a powerful combination to serve the current, and sure to expand needs of the real estate market in and around Waco. We’re excited for what the future holds.”



Kelly, Realtors is a privately owned company offering full-service brokerage in Central Texas; Residential, Commercial, Property Management, Land and Ranch, and Relocation Services. We build our business philosophy and company reputation on the premise of quality and knowledgeable salespeople, honesty, and fair dealings. We give back to the community we serve, and we base our business on good principles and high morals. We are proud of our reputation and will continue to maintain the maximum level of service.



Exceptional Results Make The Difference. Learn more at KellyRealtors.com



Press Contact: Donna Woolam

Phone: 254-424-9268

Email: donna@kellyrealtors.com Waco, TX, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelly, Realtors, headed by Leah Cox, Owner/Broker and Legacy Land and Ranches, led by Owner/Founder Eric Williams, have joined forces to bring new meaning to the term Full-Service Brokerage.These two hometown leaders entered an agreement which brings the 28+ years’ rural land market expertise of Williams under the brokerage umbrella of Kelly, Realtors. Legacy Land and Ranches, with founder Eric Williams, enjoys a world class reputation in the rural land market as the largest independent land and rural agency specializing in farm and ranch properties.When asked why now is a good time to become part of the Kelly, Realtors Family of Brands, Williams said, “The rural land market represents two emerging markets: 1) the long-term rural landowner who, because of the work required to maintain the land, or the desire to be close to family, has decided it is time to move into the city, and 2) the city dweller who wants to take advantage of the freedom available when you own land.”Williams added, “Kelly, Realtors is known for its residential market understanding. And because it is an independent agency, it has the flexibility and expertise to meet the rapidly changing real estate market.”Cox, spearheading this agreement, commented on the expansion of the Kelly, Realtors Family of Brands. She explains, “Creating this agreement with Legacy Land and Ranches is the perfect way to bring expert forces together to meet the demands of today’s market. Legacy’s experience and knowledge in the rural land market, and Kelly’s longevity, global resources and expertise in the residential market, creates a powerful combination to serve the current, and sure to expand needs of the real estate market in and around Waco. We’re excited for what the future holds.”Kelly, Realtors is a privately owned company offering full-service brokerage in Central Texas; Residential, Commercial, Property Management, Land and Ranch, and Relocation Services. We build our business philosophy and company reputation on the premise of quality and knowledgeable salespeople, honesty, and fair dealings. We give back to the community we serve, and we base our business on good principles and high morals. We are proud of our reputation and will continue to maintain the maximum level of service.Exceptional Results Make The Difference. Learn more at KellyRealtors.comPress Contact: Donna WoolamPhone: 254-424-9268Email: donna@kellyrealtors.com