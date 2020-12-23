Henderson Franklin Welcomes Stetson Law Graduate John Marra





Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the Marra or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that John Marra has joined the firm as an associate in the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department.Marra was a member of Henderson Franklin’s 2019 Summer Associate Program. He received his B.S. from Florida State University and his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law, magna cum laude, in 2020. While in law school, Marra was a member of the Stetson Law Review and served as an intern for the U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg and U.S. Magistrate Judge Sean Flynn.Marra is originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. An avid basketball player, he was named MVP one semester at Stetson and his team won the intermural basketball championship twice. Marra will be based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at john.marra@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1263.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on the Marra or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.