PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com

Press Release

Receive press releases from TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com: By Email RSS Feeds:

TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Announces a New Project to Help Feed America


Get involved with a project to help feed food insecure Americans.

Las Vegas, NV, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “I'm sure we have all noticed that the number of homeless and food challenged people, in this country, is growing,” says author Mark I. Jacobson. “I have been trying to think of a way in which I could help by utilizing my skills. I think I have come up with a way for all of us to get involved.”

The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants: Feeding America will be the next in the ‘The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants:’ nonfiction book series. The book will relate stories of economic survival during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be woven around a historical narrative telling how Americans have weathered economic downturns throughout the country's history. The book is meant to be a chronology of hope for today and optimism for the future. All proceeds from the sale of the book, will go to U.S. hunger relief organization, FeedingAmerica.org.

If you have a story to tell, please go to TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com contact page. Individuals or organizations that would like to get involved with the creation of this book, can go to the contact page and click on the yellow Patreon button.
Contact Information
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com
Mark Jacobson
702-509-1424
Contact
TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help