Press Releases TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Press Release

Receive press releases from TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com: By Email RSS Feeds: TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Announces a New Project to Help Feed America

Get involved with a project to help feed food insecure Americans.

Las Vegas, NV, December 23, 2020 --(



The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants: Feeding America will be the next in the ‘The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants:’ nonfiction book series. The book will relate stories of economic survival during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be woven around a historical narrative telling how Americans have weathered economic downturns throughout the country's history. The book is meant to be a chronology of hope for today and optimism for the future. All proceeds from the sale of the book, will go to U.S. hunger relief organization, FeedingAmerica.org.



If you have a story to tell, please go to TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com contact page. Individuals or organizations that would like to get involved with the creation of this book, can go to the contact page and click on the yellow Patreon button. Las Vegas, NV, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “I'm sure we have all noticed that the number of homeless and food challenged people, in this country, is growing,” says author Mark I. Jacobson. “I have been trying to think of a way in which I could help by utilizing my skills. I think I have come up with a way for all of us to get involved.”The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants: Feeding America will be the next in the ‘The Year of My Life: reminiscences and rants:’ nonfiction book series. The book will relate stories of economic survival during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be woven around a historical narrative telling how Americans have weathered economic downturns throughout the country's history. The book is meant to be a chronology of hope for today and optimism for the future. All proceeds from the sale of the book, will go to U.S. hunger relief organization, FeedingAmerica.org.If you have a story to tell, please go to TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com contact page. Individuals or organizations that would like to get involved with the creation of this book, can go to the contact page and click on the yellow Patreon button. Contact Information TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com

Mark Jacobson

702-509-1424



TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com