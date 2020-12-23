BYD Donates Critical PPE Supplies to El Paso, Texas

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, December 23, 2020 --(



BYD donated 50,000 single-use surgical masks, 10,000 N95 respirator masks, 4,080 50-millileter bottles of hand sanitizer, 3,960 236-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,000 500-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer. The items will go to first responders and others in the community who have an immediate need.



“El Paso is in need and we are happy to help the community and its first responders at this critical moment,” said BYD President Stella Li. “One important way to do that is by immediately providing authentic, safe and reliable PPE manufactured by BYD Care.”



“This PPE will help us keep the public, and our crewmembers, safe while responding to our community's emergencies,” said El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “We are grateful for BYD’s kindness to our men and women tirelessly working on the frontlines of this pandemic.”



Earlier this year, BYD Motors, LLC., announced it will donate $1 million in medical supplies, including PPEs and hand sanitizer to transit agencies and first responders in the United States and Canada. BYD has surpassed the $1 million mark in donations, but will continue to help those in need.



Several thousand PPEs have already been delivered to agencies that include the Fresno County Farm Bureau in Fresno, California; the Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California; DMC-Sinai-Grace in Detroit, Michigan; the Toronto Transit Commission, in Toronto; and the L.A. County Emergency Operations Center.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



