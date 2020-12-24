Press Releases DHS Press Release

Receive press releases from DHS: By Email RSS Feeds: DHS Encourages Investors to Attend Industry National Conference in Mexico City: Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Shared

Washington, DC, December 24, 2020 --(



Some of the topics to be addressed during the convention will include:



- Best practices in the Development of Human Capital;

- National and Global Perspectives

- Securing the Supply Chain

- The Economy in a Post Recession Context



According to Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS and 10-year CNIME Board Member, "The CNIME Convention is a must attend event for executives of companies with manufacturing facilities in Mexico. It is the yearly event at which the presence of highly placed government officials affords businessmen to provide feedback that will augment Mexico's competitiveness going forward. Additionally, companies that are exploring the possibility of doing business in Mexico can access reliable information as to how to go about initiating the process of investing there."



For the past 37 years, CNIME has met to set goals objectives for the purpose of enhancing Mexico's ability to attract foreign investment to its manufacturing and assembly sector. As a part of its mission and its meeting objective, CNIME also works with national government officials to improve conditions experienced by businesses with production facilities currently in Mexico. Information on October's convention can be accessed at http://www.convencion-cnimme.org.mx.



DHS is the largest provider of outsourced manufacturing support, or "shelter" services in Mexico. Currently 51 manufacturers are in production are at DHS three industrial parks in Sonora and the city of Saltillo, Coahuila. Through its Vangtel subsidiary DHS also offers services to companies occupying the call center, IT development, and BPO markets. Washington, DC, December 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mexico's National Maquiladora Industry Association (CNIME) will hold its annual convention in Mexico City from January 25th-30th. The group is Mexico's foremost advocate for issues affecting Mexico's vibrant manufacturing sector and foreign investment before the Mexico's national government.Some of the topics to be addressed during the convention will include:- Best practices in the Development of Human Capital;- National and Global Perspectives- Securing the Supply Chain- The Economy in a Post Recession ContextAccording to Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS and 10-year CNIME Board Member, "The CNIME Convention is a must attend event for executives of companies with manufacturing facilities in Mexico. It is the yearly event at which the presence of highly placed government officials affords businessmen to provide feedback that will augment Mexico's competitiveness going forward. Additionally, companies that are exploring the possibility of doing business in Mexico can access reliable information as to how to go about initiating the process of investing there."For the past 37 years, CNIME has met to set goals objectives for the purpose of enhancing Mexico's ability to attract foreign investment to its manufacturing and assembly sector. As a part of its mission and its meeting objective, CNIME also works with national government officials to improve conditions experienced by businesses with production facilities currently in Mexico. Information on October's convention can be accessed at http://www.convencion-cnimme.org.mx.DHS is the largest provider of outsourced manufacturing support, or "shelter" services in Mexico. Currently 51 manufacturers are in production are at DHS three industrial parks in Sonora and the city of Saltillo, Coahuila. Through its Vangtel subsidiary DHS also offers services to companies occupying the call center, IT development, and BPO markets. Contact Information DHS

Randall Hill

202-719-0398



www.dhs-grp.com

Communications Office



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DHS