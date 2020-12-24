New Height-Adjustable Door Locking System from FDB Panel Fittings

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

The new DIRAK height-adjustable door locking system available from FDB Panel Fittings suits varying door depths or gasket pull down requirements.

The system allows specialist enclosure and cabinet builders to simplify their component inventory and enables quick adjustment to ensure correct operation for optimum door sealing and security.



Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 24, 2020 -- Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

