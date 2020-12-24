PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Height-Adjustable Door Locking System from FDB Panel Fittings


The new DIRAK height-adjustable door locking system available from FDB Panel Fittings suits varying door depths or gasket pull down requirements.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new DIRAK height-adjustable door locking system from FDB Panel Fittings comprises knurled wheel adjustment devices which offer quick set up for depth of cams or rod systems to suit varying door depths or gasket pull down requirements.

The system allows specialist enclosure and cabinet builders to simplify their component inventory and enables quick adjustment to ensure correct operation for optimum door sealing and security.

The single point application fits quarter-turn locks or latches and swinghandles, while the multi-point application works with quarter turns and swinghandles – where it enables tool-less adjustment of rod actuators and rod guides to fit the correct door/frame depth.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/2-092-swinghandle-rs-prc-with-square-threaded-rod

