Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DHS Press Release

Receive press releases from DHS: By Email RSS Feeds: DHS' Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, to Present at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on DHS' investor relations website at https://www.dhs-grp.com. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

Washington, DC, December 24, 2020 --(



DHS presentation details are listed below:

Date: January 7th, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wilder Room



A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on DHS' investor relations website at https://www.dhs-grp.com. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.



About DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Their strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. They provide clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Their clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.



They began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Their work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and they manage issues for their clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.



They use core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Their expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Their reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. They know what it takes to win in difficult situations. They have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. They leverage what others cannot.



About BIO CEO & Investor Conference

For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies.



The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16-18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pacing of biotech IPOs and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts.



Build on the momentum from JPM Week and experience the best of biotech with three-days of productive BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners. Washington, DC, December 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DHS, a consultancy and global equity firm, today announced that Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 6th-9th, 2021, in New York City.DHS presentation details are listed below:Date: January 7th, 2021Time: 9:30 a.m. ETLocation: Wilder RoomA live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on DHS' investor relations website at https://www.dhs-grp.com. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.About DHSDHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Their strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. They provide clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Their clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.They began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Their work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and they manage issues for their clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.They use core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Their expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Their reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. They know what it takes to win in difficult situations. They have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. They leverage what others cannot.About BIO CEO & Investor ConferenceFor more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies.The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16-18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pacing of biotech IPOs and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts.Build on the momentum from JPM Week and experience the best of biotech with three-days of productive BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners. Contact Information DHS

Randall Hill

202-719-0398



www.dhs-grp.com

Communications Office



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DHS Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend