HiFives Announces the Winner of the 2020 Best Employee Recognition Program Award

HiFives has announced the winner of the Best Employee Recognition Program Award for the year 2020.

Bangalore, India, December 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In 2020, the winner of the Best Employee Recognition Program Award by HiFives was Prodapt Solutions (www.prodapt.com), a multi-national telecom/ DSP software company. Prodapt runs a global employee rewards and recognition program for over 2,300 of its employees across 13 countries in 5 continents.The jury for this year's award was led by Hari Tn, a veteran HR leader, mentor, advisor, and author of many well-known books related to corporate life.Hari shares his thoughts about the evaluation process: "2020 has been an exceptionally challenging year for businesses and their employees. Organizations have put in a lot of effort into driving their employee rewards and recognition programs to thank and appreciate team members who have been doing their best to keep things moving despite the challenges."For the evaluation, we used a comprehensive framework that covered key aspects like the program design, implementation, integration, communication and impact. It was a close finish but we had to eventually pick a winner. I would like to congratulate the Prodapt team for winning this award and wish them the best of luck for the future."The "Best Employee Recognition Program Award" has been introduced by HiFives to acknowledge and recognize the exceptional work done by leading corporate organizations in driving their employee recognition programs.Sagar Chaudhuri, the CEO and Co-Founder of HiFives, talks about the award: "Our sole intent behind this award is to recognize the amazing efforts of those organizations that are at the forefront of developing and implementing innovative employee recognition programs that drive great results."About HiFivesHiFives (www.hifives.in) is a global employee rewards, recognition and engagement Software-as-a-Service platform that enables organizations to digitize, automate and transform their employee experience. The platform enables supervisors and co-workers to nominate, recognize and reward digitally. HiFives partners with enterprises, small businesses and start-ups globally to help them implement and manage their employee recognition programs. The HiFives platform integrates with leading human resources management systems such as Success Factors and workplace collaboration tools such as Slack.About Hari TnHari is currently the Head of HR at Big Basket. He is a mentor to India Accelerator, Techstars and Silicon Road. He is also an advisor to Arkam Ventures, Key Venture, Fundamentum, Rocketium, Krishn and NeoSeven Ventures. Hari has co-authored several books such as "Saying No to Jugaad," "Cutting the Gordian Knot," "Cut the Crap and Jargon," "Sailing through a Storm" & "From Pony to Unicorn." Hari was formerly the Chief People Officer at Taxi for Sure (Ola), Managing Director and Global HR Head at Amba Research (Moody's), Senior Vice-President and Global HR Head at Virtusa, Vice-President HR of IBM Daksh, and Head HR – New Initiatives at Tata Steel. Hari is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta.

