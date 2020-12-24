Design Tech Remodeling Donates $1,250 to The Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee

Press Releases Design Tech Remodeling LLC Press Release

Mequon, WI, December 24, 2020 --(



Hunger Task Force, founded in 1974, is a free and local food bank in Milwaukee that provides assistance to adults, children, and seniors who struggle to get enough food to eat every day. This year, with the coronavirus outbreak, recession, and uncertainty, the Hunger Task Force is facing new and increasing challenges.



Facts: (http://www.hungertaskforce.org/learn-about-hunger/fact-sheets/)

· Over 9.9 million pounds of food distributed by the Hunger Task Force in 2019 (Hunger Task Force internal data)

· The minimum cost to feed a family of four for a week is $130.10 (United States Department of Agriculture, December 2019.)

· The average number of individuals visiting Hunger Task Force-Affiliated food pantries in 2019 was 28,317 (Hunger Task Force internal data)



This donation is made possible through Design Tech Remodeling’s Build a Pantry Fill a Pantry Give Back Program which pledges to help local citizens in need. For every job sold by the Mequon remodeler between May 1st, 2020 and April 30th, 2021, $250 or $500 will go to the Hunger Task Force or Family Sharing of Ozaukee County. Homeowners planning an interior remodel can find more details at www.designtechremodeling.com.



Community members can join Design Tech Remodeling and support the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee during the holiday season. Make an easy, quick, and secure online donation by visiting: https://www.hungertaskforce.org/give/design-tech-remodeling.



Jennifer Hamm

262-240-9999



https://www.designtechremodeling.com/



