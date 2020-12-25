Impresario Handmade Restaurant Leverages Dista’s Food Delivery Platform

Press Releases Dista Press Release

Meanwhile, restaurants have been struggling to continue operations as dine-in services were restricted for a long time. This further escalated the need for restaurants to depend on third-party food delivery services.



Restaurants have been negotiating with food aggregators for months to reduce commissions on orders. Zomato and Swiggy typically charge between 15-25 percent of order value as a commission on an average. Moreover, they have been luring customers with hefty discounts and coupon codes to garner more orders.



In a bid to reduce their reliance on food aggregators, restaurants have been focusing on having their own food delivery operations. Dista helps popular restaurant chains, including Social, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, owned by Impresario Handmade Restaurants, manage their food delivery journey.



Although food delivery is witnessing a surge, a large segment of consumers does not prefer ordering from third-party apps. High delivery charges, food quality concerns, and lack of customization are among the top reasons consumers are not willing to try food delivery apps.



“We have noticed a shift in consumers as they are gradually embracing brand loyalty by ordering directly from their favorite restaurant. Therefore, we decided to team up with Dista to launch an AI-enabled food delivery management platform to cement our relationship with customers further. The key is to leverage our customers’ trust and offer them better deals when they order directly from our restaurant,” says Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.



Besides Impresario Handmade Restaurants, more than 50 QSRs and cloud kitchens leverage Dista’s food delivery management platform to schedule and deliver over three lakh orders per month. Our software helps restaurants with an array of services like auto-order allocation for faster deliveries, real-time alerts for restaurant managers and customers about their delivery orders, key customer insights for better service, and a bird’s eye view on delivery agents on the field.



