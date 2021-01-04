Seven Ways to Support HR Performance and Maintain Engagement - Wisdom Events Hears from Its Speakers

Catching up with some of the Decoding Future HR speakers (virtual event on 19 and 20 January organised by Wisdom Events) on several matters such as HR analytics, changing the world of work and what are the current challenges and opportunities for HR to add value in the future of work.

London, United Kingdom, January 04, 2021 --(



These and other interviews with Arkesh Mishra (Walmart), Awie Foong (Siemens Healthineers), Dr. Guna Rethinam (Etisalat), Ignacio Aranguez (Aegon), Loo Leap Han (KMU Eiscon Holding Sdn Bhd), Tshepo Yvonne Mosadi (The Heineken Company) and Vaclav Koranda (T-Systems) are available at the Decoding Future HR website.



These are just some of the 30+ speakers at the virtual Decoding Future HR taking place on 19 and 20 January and organised by Wisdom Events. Automation and "thinking machines" are replacing human tasks and jobs, and changing the skills that organisations are looking for in their people. These momentous changes raise huge organisational, talent and other HR challenges. It has become clear that few organisations are likely to revert to pre-pandemic practices.



Decoding Future HR 2021 is bringing the ideology of how today’s challenges are becoming tomorrow’s trends and opportunities resulting in HR excellence. Key areas:



- Trends and best practices shaping future HR

- Valuable insights from expert speakers

- Exchange of ideas and research

- What do employees want in ‘New Normal’

- New vision for HRBP and Centre of Expertise

- Approaches and elements to leadership development



Full information available on the Decoding Future HR website | 19 and 20 January 2021 London, United Kingdom, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Terryn Sithara Palani from Vodacom speaks about seven ways to support performance and maintain engagement during COVID-19, Andreas Binnmyr from AL-Futtaim shares the strategies for employee engagement and experience, and Sarah Tabet from Schneider Electric talks about how to drive a successful culture of diversity and inclusion.These and other interviews with Arkesh Mishra (Walmart), Awie Foong (Siemens Healthineers), Dr. Guna Rethinam (Etisalat), Ignacio Aranguez (Aegon), Loo Leap Han (KMU Eiscon Holding Sdn Bhd), Tshepo Yvonne Mosadi (The Heineken Company) and Vaclav Koranda (T-Systems) are available at the Decoding Future HR website.These are just some of the 30+ speakers at the virtual Decoding Future HR taking place on 19 and 20 January and organised by Wisdom Events. Automation and "thinking machines" are replacing human tasks and jobs, and changing the skills that organisations are looking for in their people. These momentous changes raise huge organisational, talent and other HR challenges. It has become clear that few organisations are likely to revert to pre-pandemic practices.Decoding Future HR 2021 is bringing the ideology of how today’s challenges are becoming tomorrow’s trends and opportunities resulting in HR excellence. Key areas:- Trends and best practices shaping future HR- Valuable insights from expert speakers- Exchange of ideas and research- What do employees want in ‘New Normal’- New vision for HRBP and Centre of Expertise- Approaches and elements to leadership developmentFull information available on the Decoding Future HR website | 19 and 20 January 2021