Stephanie E. Strawbridge Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

About Stephanie E. Strawbridge

Stephanie Strawbridge has over 25 years in the funeral services field. She is the funeral director at Strawbridge Memorial Chapel, a funeral home in Cleveland, Ohio. She is responsible for offering comfort and compassion to families and oversees all funeral services and staff.



On July 15th of 2008, the Strawbridge family was dealt a traumatic blow that turned into a blessing in disguise when Stephanie and two family members were laid off from their place of employment. By July 26th, Stephanie’s vision of owning her own funeral business was becoming a reality when they secured the location of their own funeral home. Beginning in October of 2008, the family worked tirelessly day and night to form Strawbridge Memorial Chapel; the first funeral home in the City of Cleveland to be established by an African American Woman.



Very recently Stephanie added author to her resume. After spending years wondering how to educate her generation on the ins and outs of funeral planning, her how to workbook was birthed titled; “You’re Gone; Now What?: Everything “They” Didn’t Tell You About Planning a Funeral”, ISBN-13 : 979-8645960889. Does the mere thought of funeral planning stress you out? Do you get anxiety each time you attempt to have a conversation with your loved ones about their end of life wishes? Whether you're preparing to lay your loved one to rest, or planning ahead for the security of an ailing elderly loved one, this workbook will equip you with all of the basic tools you need to #BeReady. It includes additional bonus worksheets not available in the digital version. Stephanie’s book is available on Amazon.com, and on her website, https://stephaniestrawbridge.selz.com/. Stephanie also has a line of #BeReady t-shirts and other merchandise available on https://funeralpreneur-marketplace.myteespring.co/?_ga.



Stephanie Strawbridge was honored as the first African American woman to open a funeral home in Cleveland, Ohio. She was selected as Business Woman of the Month by Iota Phi Lambda and recognized by Who's Who in Black Cleveland.



Ms. Strawbridge was recently honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.



Stephanie Strawbridge was also honored on P.O.W.E.R. Talk Radio. These podcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give their members the opportunity to convey a message or story. It is a great way to increase their exposure and market reach. The radio shows are promoted through P.O.W.E.R.’s social media.



Ms. Strawbridge is very active in her community. She is the elected Central Committee Member in the ward where she resides and an elected Executive Committee member as well. She currently serves as the Board Vice President of the Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation and sits on the Southeast Design Review Committee. She is affiliated with the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, and a Board Member of the Cleveland American Funeral Directors & Embalmers Association. Stephanie is a member of the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., El Hasa Court No. 47 (DOI-PHA), where she serves as the Imperial Deputy for the Oasis, Bethel Chapter No. 58 Order of Eastern Star, and still has a lifetime bond with her Kappa Sweetheart sisters from Central State University (Delta Zeta Chapter).



Stephanie obtained a B.S. in Business Management from Central State University in 1992 as an honors graduate. She has worked in and around the funeral industry since 1989 and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 2007.



Stephanie is passionate about her work and feels honored to be able to serve the families in her community. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and karaoke.



Stephanie Strawbridge states, "This business is more than a career to me; it's a ministry."



For further information, please contact



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



