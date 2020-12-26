Develonica (Previously Known as Aplana) is Among Clutch 1000 Service Providers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

According to Clutch analyst agency, Develonica (previously known as Aplana Software Services) is among TOP-1000 leading service companies.

London, United Kingdom, December 26, 2020



Softline Holding, a leading global provider of IT solutions and services, acquired the software development outsourcing business from the Aplana Group on November 2 and launched a separate brand Develonica. After the transaction, the amount of Softline's employees engaged in custom development increased to 500. In this manner Softline consolidates its competencies in the field of custom software development and becomes a notable player in its key markets, including BRICS, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, also expanding the geography of projects and getting customers in the USA, Ireland, Great Britain and other countries.



The custom software development business of Aplana was established if 2000. The team has strong expertise in several technology stacks (including Microsoft), as well as proven competencies in a number of promising verticals, such as finance, telecom, manufacturing, fuel and energy, transport, and government agencies. The company is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certified.



About Softline Group



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



