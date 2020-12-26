Podcast to Reveal Florida’s Strangest News Stories of 2020

Florida Freakshow listeners voted on the state’s weirdest headlines, and the the four most unusual stories from the Sunshine State will be revealed on the podcast's year-end episode, premiering on Dec. 30.

Cape Coral, FL, December 26, 2020 --(



Florida’s reputation for strange headlines serves as a badge of honor for many Sunshine State residents, and the Florida Freakshow celebrates these odd news stories weekly. But which stories were the strangest this year?



“We narrowed it down to the top three from each month through November, and then let our listeners decide,” says Florida Freakshow co-host Kirsten O’Donnell. “They were able to choose from a little bit of everything, from political scandals to bungling criminals to some weirdly heartwarming stories.”



Hosted by award-winning former journalists Cory and Kirsten O’Donnell of Cape Coral, Fla., the Florida Freakshow podcast shares humorous takes on Florida’s weirdest news. Each week, the pair discuss four news stories from the Sunshine State, ranging from the mildly unusual to the outright bizarre.



The weekly podcast is available on most listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn Live on Alexa. Listeners can also enjoy the podcast on the Florida Freakshow website (www.FloridaFreakshow.com). New episodes are released on Wednesdays.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. For Kirsten and me, we both lost our jobs and were unemployed for months,” explains co-host Cory O’Donnell. “For us, this podcast was really a bright spot in a year full of darkness. Florida and its weird news has been the gift that keeps on giving. I’m excited to wrap this year up and celebrate on our year-end show.”



About the Florida Freakshow podcast:

The Florida Freakshow chronicles all that is odd, bizarre, strange, outlandish, peculiar, kooky, quirky, weird, and downright freaky in Florida. Follow the Florida Freakshow podcast on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flafreakshow) and Twitter (@FlaFreakshow), or on the podcast’s website: www.FloridaFreakshow.com. Cape Coral, FL, December 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 2020 is nearly over, and it’s been a year we won’t soon forget. The Florida Freakshow podcast will commemorate the end of 2020 by announcing Florida’s strangest headlines on its year-end episode, premiering Dec. 30. The state’s most peculiar 2020 news stores were selected by an online vote of the podcast’s listeners.Florida’s reputation for strange headlines serves as a badge of honor for many Sunshine State residents, and the Florida Freakshow celebrates these odd news stories weekly. But which stories were the strangest this year?“We narrowed it down to the top three from each month through November, and then let our listeners decide,” says Florida Freakshow co-host Kirsten O’Donnell. “They were able to choose from a little bit of everything, from political scandals to bungling criminals to some weirdly heartwarming stories.”Hosted by award-winning former journalists Cory and Kirsten O’Donnell of Cape Coral, Fla., the Florida Freakshow podcast shares humorous takes on Florida’s weirdest news. Each week, the pair discuss four news stories from the Sunshine State, ranging from the mildly unusual to the outright bizarre.The weekly podcast is available on most listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn Live on Alexa. Listeners can also enjoy the podcast on the Florida Freakshow website (www.FloridaFreakshow.com). New episodes are released on Wednesdays.“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. For Kirsten and me, we both lost our jobs and were unemployed for months,” explains co-host Cory O’Donnell. “For us, this podcast was really a bright spot in a year full of darkness. Florida and its weird news has been the gift that keeps on giving. I’m excited to wrap this year up and celebrate on our year-end show.”About the Florida Freakshow podcast:The Florida Freakshow chronicles all that is odd, bizarre, strange, outlandish, peculiar, kooky, quirky, weird, and downright freaky in Florida. Follow the Florida Freakshow podcast on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flafreakshow) and Twitter (@FlaFreakshow), or on the podcast’s website: www.FloridaFreakshow.com.