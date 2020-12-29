Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Approved Mortgage Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Approved Mortgage Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Approved Mortgage Donates Christmas Day Meals to Local Hospital Staff

Local mortgage companies partner to provide 250 meals to the Franciscan Health COVID staff. Each meal was individually prepared and packaged by the Market District in Carmel, Indiana before being delivered directly to the hospital.

Indianapolis, IN, December 29, 2020 --(



Approved Mortgage and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender partnered to purchase Christmas Day meals from a local grocer and restaurant that fed 250 hardworking inpatient staff members at a local hospital.



“It has always been part of our mission to have an impact on our local communities,” said Jim Landwerlen, President of Approved Mortgage. “We are always looking for ways to extend our corporate ministries to help serve those in need.”



The 250 meals from the mortgage companies were delivered to the Franciscan Health COVID staff. Each meal was individually prepared and packaged by the Market District in Carmel, Indiana before being delivered directly to the hospital.



“We thought this would be another opportunity for us to show our support and appreciation for the local heroes risking their lives for the health and safety of others,” said Kevin Walters, Senior Branch Manager of Approved Mortgage.



This is not the first time Approved Mortgage has donated meals to the essential front line healthcare workers at a local health system. The largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana worked with another local hospital and restaurant to provide meals to one hundred workers. Additionally, the company recently participated in a community event that provided free rounds of golf to local heroes and hosted a blood drive where enough blood was donated to save up to 45 lives.



About Approved Mortgage

Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 25 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entreprenuer.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that has served thousands of families making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, as well as business loans including SBA, lines of credit, credit card merchant services accounts, and factoring. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and with the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Indianapolis, IN, December 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact both local and global communities while healthcare workers and first responders continue to provide care to those in need. In addition to serving individuals impacted by COVID-19, these men and women are essential to the overall health of their communities.Approved Mortgage and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender partnered to purchase Christmas Day meals from a local grocer and restaurant that fed 250 hardworking inpatient staff members at a local hospital.“It has always been part of our mission to have an impact on our local communities,” said Jim Landwerlen, President of Approved Mortgage. “We are always looking for ways to extend our corporate ministries to help serve those in need.”The 250 meals from the mortgage companies were delivered to the Franciscan Health COVID staff. Each meal was individually prepared and packaged by the Market District in Carmel, Indiana before being delivered directly to the hospital.“We thought this would be another opportunity for us to show our support and appreciation for the local heroes risking their lives for the health and safety of others,” said Kevin Walters, Senior Branch Manager of Approved Mortgage.This is not the first time Approved Mortgage has donated meals to the essential front line healthcare workers at a local health system. The largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana worked with another local hospital and restaurant to provide meals to one hundred workers. Additionally, the company recently participated in a community event that provided free rounds of golf to local heroes and hosted a blood drive where enough blood was donated to save up to 45 lives.About Approved MortgageApproved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 25 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entreprenuer.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that has served thousands of families making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, as well as business loans including SBA, lines of credit, credit card merchant services accounts, and factoring. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and with the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Contact Information Approved Mortgage Corporation

Justin Hart

(317) 882-2255



https://approvedmortgage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Approved Mortgage Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend