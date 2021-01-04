National Corporate Housing Acquires V-Suites; Adds Inventory in Five Midwest States



Greenwood Village, CO, January 04, 2021 --(



"As one of the largest providers of corporate housing in the United States, National has actively sought the right opportunity to expand our portfolio in the Midwest region," said Tom Atchison, National's Chief Executive Officer. "V-Suites has a long-standing history of excellence for business travelers, and National is the perfect partner to continue to positively serve the needs of its corporate clients moving forward."



Under National's ownership, V-Suites will continue to offer renters luxury, furnished short-term housing options complimented by contemporary class, and a sophisticated style. Its proven model for success is backed by market research and industry expertise to deliver a customized rental experience designed to meet the various needs of its corporate clients.



"V-Suites is thrilled that we are able to marry our domestic business model with National Corporate Housing's global reach. National's customer-centric approach is a shared value that we have at V-Suites, and we know that our team members who will be joining National are excited to offer and develop innovative concepts in the industry for the betterment of our guests, clients, supply chain, and leadership," said Gary Ciabotti, Vice President of V-Suites.



V-Suites was previously owned and managed by Village Green Holdings. The addition of V-Suites is the latest in a series of acquisitions for National this year as it expands across EMEA, APAC, and North America. The company has successfully provided accommodation solutions for its clients in more than 80 countries worldwide. As other corporate housing firms announce reduced service offerings, National has continued to offer high-touch service and personal touches.



About National Corporate Housing

Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.



About V-Suites

Named three times consecutively to Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, V-Suites is a household name in corporate housing. Recently, the company topped Crain's list of the 75 Coolest Places to Work in Michigan, a testament to the hard-working individuals that make up the V-Suites team.



Contact Information:

Janet Christopher, VP of Marketing

National Corporate Housing

(303) 863-7002

Janet Christopher

303-863-7002



www.NationalCorporateHousing.com



