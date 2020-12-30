Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alphaex Labs Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Alphaex Labs Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Alphaex: Update as of 30th December 2020

Latest updates on the swap, withdrawal request, and update for the users bought xdce after 6 DEC 5.30 PM GMT.

Singapore, Singapore, January 01, 2021 --(



AlphaEx like to thank all the users for their patience and also, notify you of the latest updates on swap, withdrawal, and cancel requests.



Request received for the XDCe swap and other assets withdrawal:

New KYC request received: 849

Total Swap/Withdrawals Request: 2240

Swap Approved: 2081

Cancel Withdrawal request: 159

Total Withdrawal (other assets ETH, BTC, XRP): USD 2.2 million.



Most of the cancellation requests were for those who purchase post 6th December, 5.30 PM GMT time. AlphaEx like to propose given XDC swap ratio to the users who purchased XDCe post 6th Dec, 5.30 PM GMT.



Swap ratios for XDCE bought after 6th Dec 5.30 PM GMT

1) 6th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 10th Dec 5.30 PM GMT,

a. 3:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 33,333 XDC)



2) 10th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 20th Dec 5.30 PM GMT,

a. 5:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 20,000 XDC)



3) 20th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 28st Dec 5.30 PM GMT,

a. 10:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 10,000 XDC)



Note: Once again, AlphaEx like to update you that AlphaEx is closing XDCe: XDC swap facility post 31st march, 2021. And No SWAP will be given after any purchase made post 28th December 2020. AlphaEx compliance team holding all rights reserved to decline suspicious user swap.



If any user community request has not been covered please drop a request at support@alphaex.net



Reward to the XDC Liquidity Mining

AlphaEx requests all XDC users to participate in XDC Market making activities and earn Rewards.



Non-Custodial XDC Liquidity mining rewards distribution

AlphaEx will distribute ecosystem participation rewards for KYCed participants that help maintain XDC liquidity to power the Trade Finance market at TradeFinex.org This liquidity is leveraged by Micro Small Medium Enterprises and deep tier suppliers.



Requirement:

1) Create Bitfinex Trading account, incase a user don’t have a trading account then Sign up Now: bitfinex.com/?refcode=Ma5Q6NmMZ

2) Setup API Keys and API Security Key: bitfinex.com/login

3) Refill XDC + USDT Account (keep an equal balance for XDC as well as USD for each calculation)

4) Setup humming bot



How to Setup Self-Custodial liquidity mining bot for XDC:

Setup XDC:USD and XDC:USDT Automatic Market Making bot With Bitfinex Trading account using Hummingbot connector: ruslanwing100.medium.com/setup-xdc-usd-and-xdc-usdt-automatic-market-making-bot-with-bitfinex-trading-account-using-d0862488279b



Note: This is a third-party article. AlphaEx does not hold nor can guarantee your funds at the third party exchanges held by users. AlphaEx will only distribute rewards for specific blocks of liquidity pools setup by XDC community members.



Rewards will be revised every 3 months. Next Change scheduled 31st March 2021

Category 1: 1000 USD (Block size)

1000 USD worth XDC / 1000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT

Rewards: 40 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 2% per month)



Category 2: 10,000 USD (Block Size)

10,000 USD worth XDC / 10,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT

Rewards: 800 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 4% per month)



Category 3: 100,000 USD (Block Size)

100,000 USD worth XDC / 100,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT

Rewards: 10,000 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 5% per month)



Category 4: 1,000,000 USD (Block Size)

1,000,000 USD worth XDC / 1,000,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT

Rewards: 120,000 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 6% per month)



How to send proof of liquidity mining :

1) Verified KYC account on AlphaEx

2) Upload liquidity bot mining excel sheet to claim reward

3) Upload XDC address



Jeni Jose

+6592193019



https://alphaex.net



