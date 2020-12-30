Alphaex: Update as of 30th December 2020

Singapore, Singapore, January 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- AlphaEx apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the suspension/restriction of swap, deposit, and withdrawal of digital assets on AlphaEx. Ever since the said suspension on December 3, 2020, AlphaEx have been working diligently to resolve the matters of concern relating to the compromised XDC-XDCe swap-wallet.
AlphaEx like to thank all the users for their patience and also, notify you of the latest updates on swap, withdrawal, and cancel requests.
Request received for the XDCe swap and other assets withdrawal:
New KYC request received: 849
Total Swap/Withdrawals Request: 2240
Swap Approved: 2081
Cancel Withdrawal request: 159
Total Withdrawal (other assets ETH, BTC, XRP): USD 2.2 million.
Most of the cancellation requests were for those who purchase post 6th December, 5.30 PM GMT time. AlphaEx like to propose given XDC swap ratio to the users who purchased XDCe post 6th Dec, 5.30 PM GMT.
Swap ratios for XDCE bought after 6th Dec 5.30 PM GMT
1) 6th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 10th Dec 5.30 PM GMT,
a. 3:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 33,333 XDC)
2) 10th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 20th Dec 5.30 PM GMT,
a. 5:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 20,000 XDC)
3) 20th Dec 5.30 PM GMT — 28st Dec 5.30 PM GMT,
a. 10:1 (i.e. 100,000 XDCE :: 10,000 XDC)
Note: Once again, AlphaEx like to update you that AlphaEx is closing XDCe: XDC swap facility post 31st march, 2021. And No SWAP will be given after any purchase made post 28th December 2020. AlphaEx compliance team holding all rights reserved to decline suspicious user swap.
If any user community request has not been covered please drop a request at support@alphaex.net
Reward to the XDC Liquidity Mining
AlphaEx requests all XDC users to participate in XDC Market making activities and earn Rewards.
Non-Custodial XDC Liquidity mining rewards distribution
AlphaEx will distribute ecosystem participation rewards for KYCed participants that help maintain XDC liquidity to power the Trade Finance market at TradeFinex.org This liquidity is leveraged by Micro Small Medium Enterprises and deep tier suppliers.
Requirement:
1) Create Bitfinex Trading account, incase a user don’t have a trading account then Sign up Now: bitfinex.com/?refcode=Ma5Q6NmMZ
2) Setup API Keys and API Security Key: bitfinex.com/login
3) Refill XDC + USDT Account (keep an equal balance for XDC as well as USD for each calculation)
4) Setup humming bot
How to Setup Self-Custodial liquidity mining bot for XDC:
Setup XDC:USD and XDC:USDT Automatic Market Making bot With Bitfinex Trading account using Hummingbot connector: ruslanwing100.medium.com/setup-xdc-usd-and-xdc-usdt-automatic-market-making-bot-with-bitfinex-trading-account-using-d0862488279b
Note: This is a third-party article. AlphaEx does not hold nor can guarantee your funds at the third party exchanges held by users. AlphaEx will only distribute rewards for specific blocks of liquidity pools setup by XDC community members.
Rewards will be revised every 3 months. Next Change scheduled 31st March 2021
Category 1: 1000 USD (Block size)
1000 USD worth XDC / 1000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT
Rewards: 40 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 2% per month)
Category 2: 10,000 USD (Block Size)
10,000 USD worth XDC / 10,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT
Rewards: 800 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 4% per month)
Category 3: 100,000 USD (Block Size)
100,000 USD worth XDC / 100,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT
Rewards: 10,000 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 5% per month)
Category 4: 1,000,000 USD (Block Size)
1,000,000 USD worth XDC / 1,000,000 USD worth pair currency USD-USDT
Rewards: 120,000 USD worth XDC Per month (Approx 6% per month)
How to send proof of liquidity mining :
1) Verified KYC account on AlphaEx
2) Upload liquidity bot mining excel sheet to claim reward
3) Upload XDC address
This Rewards proposal for 3months starts from 1st Jan 2021 to 31st March 2021 and can be changed/extended after the community feedback.