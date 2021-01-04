InCorp Global Expands to Malaysia with an Acquisition of WeCorporate

Press Releases In.Corp Group Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, January 04, 2021 --(



Since the launch of the company in 2018, WeCorporate has been established as a pioneer in the industry and has successfully assisted over 1,500 clients ranging from tech start-ups, established businesses, to foreign companies from all over the world with digital incorporation and many more services.



InCorp Malaysia, consisting of a team of chartered accountants, licensed company secretaries, and business advisors with over 15 years of experience in the field, will provide all businesses in Malaysia with a wide range of compliance operations in the areas of:



Malaysia Company Set-up



Accounting



Company Secretary



Payroll Outsourcing



Migration and Regulatory Advisory



Tax Advisory



Financial Advisory



“We have been working closely with the team in Malaysia as partners for months now and we are glad to have the management onboard with us to execute InCorp’s vision. Through this acquisition, we are happy to be able to extend InCorp’s seamless professional corporate services to all businesses across major regions in Asia and continue to be the #1 go-to service provider.” - Celine Ooi, Chief Financial Officer, InCorp Global



Adding more on the merger, Adam Teh, Director, WeCorporate said, “Being entrepreneurs ourselves, we are thrilled to be part of InCorp Global. As InCorp is constantly expanding its capabilities to serve more businesses in the era of digitization, we are excited to work together to enable seamless and hassle-free experiences for our clients, allowing them to focus on their business growth. Further, with InCorp Global’s regional network, our clients can now leverage on this to expand beyond Malaysia. With this, we are establishing our presence as a leading corporate services provider in Malaysia.”



“Moving towards 2021 with economic recovery on the cards, we are uniquely positioned to leverage on our existing services to get more businesses started and support entrepreneurs like us with their expansion needs at every business stage. Now that we are part of the InCorp family with extensive reach across major regions in Asia, we believe that we can add value to many more businesses with cost-efficient resources, enhanced service delivery network, advanced digital solutions, and possibly even expand our operations across more states in Malaysia.” - Lim Pei Hau, Director, WeCorporate



Eric Chin

+65 68121611



www.incorp.asia



