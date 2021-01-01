Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Animaniacs, Harvey Guillén, Dolph Lundgren Added to Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Tala Ashe, "Charmed Against Humanity" Redux Also Scheduled; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, January 01, 2021 --(



On Saturday, January 9, "The Magicians" and "What We Do in the Shadows" standout Guillén returns to Wizard World Virtual Experiences, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Then on the following Saturday, January 16, it’s “Animaniacs” stars Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by a second helping of the “Charmed Against Humanity” online card game with Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (separate ticketed admission required). On Thursday, January 21, it’s a rewatch of the “Legends of Tomorrow” panel from August featuring Tala Ashe, who will conduct live chats and virtual photo ops on Saturday the 23rd. Rounding out the month of events scheduled to date is action film hero Lundgren, whose appearance in Rocky IV launched a career that also includes blockbusters like Masters of the Universe and Universal Soldier.



Next Thursday, January 7, get ready for another wild session of Wiz Quiz, the free nerdy survivor-style trivia game hosted by Wizard World's own MikeGDoesThings with valuable prizes and as much fun and knowledge as you can handle, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



Previously announced and set for this Saturday, January 2, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, it’s the return of Nathaniel Buzolic, Chase Coleman and Torrance Coombs of the fantasy series “The Originals,” a Wizard World fan favorite the first time around a few months ago.



And viewers have enjoyed “Rewatch Wednesdays,” when Wizard World replays highlights of the previous weekend’s panels with commentary from staff and fan experts.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Pose for a paid “virtual photo op” with select celebrities



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Saturday, January 2, "The Originals," Nathaniel Buzolic, Chase Coleman, Torrance Coombs · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Thursday, January 7, "Wiz Quiz," geeky trivia with Wizard World's own MikeGDoesThings · 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT



Saturday, January 9, Harvey Guillén, "The Magicians," "What We Do in the Shadows" · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, January 16, "Animaniacs," Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Saturday, January 16, "Charmed Against Humanity" card game with Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller · 7 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT (additional ticket required)



Thursday, January 21, Tala Ashe/Rewatch Party of "Legends of Tomorrow" Panel · evening TBD



Saturday, January 30, Dolph Lundgren, Rocky IV, The Punisher, Masters of the Universe · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. 