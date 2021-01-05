Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Southern Sugaring Press Release

Receive press releases from Southern Sugaring: By Email RSS Feeds: Southern Sugaring Announces Grand Opening of New Location

Local salon expanding into a 4,000-square-foot renovated facility.

Savannah, GA, January 05, 2021 --(



“We are so excited to have more space to expand our services,” explained owner and founder, Jessica Mock. “Southern Sugaring will now be a full-service spa and a place where our clients want to spend an entire day being pampered.”



The new salon is located at 9401 Middleground Road next to Chatham Eye Associates. Since reopening in June 2020 after the COVID-19 shut-down, Southern Sugaring has been busier than ever, so Mock needed to expand and find a larger space for her growing business. In October 2020, she began the demolition and renovation of the Middleground Road site, and as of February 1 of this year, it will be open for business.



The new location boasts spacious treatment rooms for a more private spa experience, ample parking spaces, and a variety of new skincare services featuring Top Shelf Skin Tonics, the company’s own line of products designed and developed by Mock. For the decor, Mock retained the salon’s signature pink color scheme but added a more polished and luxe aesthetic.



“We were inspired by the concept of retro-futurism,” Mock described. “Developing a spa experience unlike anything out there has always been my focus, and the decor is one of the most fun ways to do that.”



Plans for the official grand opening celebration are still in the works, but Mock is aiming to host the event at the beginning of March. She plans to utilize the ample outdoor space to create an unforgettable celebration.



For more information about the new Southern Sugaring location and its grand opening celebration, visit www.southernsugaring.com or follow them on Instagram @southernsugaring.



About Southern Sugaring

Jessica Mock

(912) 495-7091



https://www.southernsugaring.com/



