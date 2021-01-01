Lucky n Love Travel Featured as One of the Top 10 Mexico Travel & Culture Podcasts

Press Releases Lucky n Love Travel Press Release

Selected as one of the top 10 podcasts for Mexico Travel & Culture by Feedspot.

Roswell, NM, January 01, 2021



Lucky n Love Travel is excited by this honor, and thrilled that their podcast for one of their favorite destinations, Mexico, has been recognized.



Lucky n Love Travel, specializes in helping awesome couples plan those once in a lifetime travel experiences to Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Europe.



Lucky n Love Travel focuses on destination weddings, honeymoons, romantic couples getaways, wedding elopements, vow renewals, and proposal trips.



Michele, the owner stated; "This is such an honor, that my love for the destination has been recognized."



Michele Botnick

888-598-8351



https://luckynlovetravel.com



