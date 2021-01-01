SottoPelle® Recognizes Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and her Quality Care for Her Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Voorhees Township, NJ, January 01, 2021 --(



Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C is an advanced practice nurse and certified nurse practitioner with over 20 years of experience in women’s health. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C has spent much of her career, helping patients navigate through perimenopause and menopause, and in the last ten years, has helped men manage the effects of andropause.



Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C, is passionate about treating patients holistically, focusing on hormones, nutrition, exercise, stress reduction techniques, and sleep hygiene. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C feels fortunate to help facilitate the benefits of BHRT to patients at Virapel and finds the transformation she commonly sees in patients who shift from feeling worn-out to vibrant again incredibly rewarding.



Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C graduated from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with BSN 1989. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1996 with MSN and became board certified as a Nurse Practitioner specializing in women’s health. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C worked many years in private practice OB/GYN and family planning clinic before focusing and specializing in BHRT for men and women.



Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C is excited to be a certified SottoPelle® provider knowing that the delivery system of pellets provides a safe and effective way of achieving a steady low dose of hormones, mimicking the way ovaries or testicles once did. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C appreciates the ability to consult with experts in the field and have up to date education at her fingertips. SottoPelle® takes the guesswork out of dosing patients by utilizing Dosaggio, which is an extra plus.



When Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C does not provide care for her patients, she enjoys reading, yoga, kickboxing, and long walks with her family and her dog. Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C and her husband have been married for 30 years and have three beautiful children.



“We are proud to be associated with Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/cheryl-felt-msn-apn-c/



Provider Information:

Cheryl Felt, MSN, APN-C

602 Sheppard Road

Voorhees Township, New Jersey, 08043

(856) 751-2100



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



