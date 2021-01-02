com-ESCO Acquires Professional Window & Door

Press Releases com-ESCO, LLC Press Release

com-ESCO, LLC is a Florida-licensed general contractor (CGC1523924) based in Fort Lauderdale, specializing in energy savings and sustainability-enhancing projects for office buildings, hotels, condos, and houses of worship. Sustainable Performance Solutions LLC is a Fort Lauderdale-based engineering firm focused on energy and sustainability consulting. Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- General contractor com-ESCO, LLC (www.com-esco.com) has acquired the assets of Davie-based Professional Window & Door, (https://professionalwindowanddoor.com/), a 38-year-old window and door business. Specializing in hurricane impact windows and doors for both residential and commercial installations, the business has served primarily Broward and Palm Beach Counties (Florida) since 1982. Known for its attention to quality, the company has successfully focused on meeting deadlines and delivering the best workmanship without disruption. Its primary product lines include products manufactured by PGT Industries, Eco Window Systems, Eurotech Industries, and SIW Windows & Doors.com-ESCO, through its Professional Window & Door unit, will now self-perform the window and door installations that it previously subcontracted, and will offer an expanded suite of financing options.According to com-ESCO managing member Mike Modica, “Scott Wilson, Professional Window & Door’s former president, has set the stage for continued growth in both the residential and commercial markets. Since com-ESCO’s business is primarily commercial, we intend to particularly focus on expanding that business. We will also be doing detailed energy savings calculations for our window and door customers, using the energy modeling resources of com-ESCO’s other owner, Sustainable Performance Solutions (SPS) (www.sustainflorida.com).” Larry Clark, SPS’ principal, added that “as a sustainability-driven company, com-ESCO can now offer even more energy-saving and resiliency-improving products to our clients.”Wilson, who had owned Professional Window & Door for the previous 14 years, will be assisting com-ESCO during the transition period.com-ESCO, LLC is a Florida-licensed general contractor (CGC1523924) based in Fort Lauderdale, specializing in energy savings and sustainability-enhancing projects for office buildings, hotels, condos, and houses of worship. Sustainable Performance Solutions LLC is a Fort Lauderdale-based engineering firm focused on energy and sustainability consulting. Contact Information com-ESCO, LLC

