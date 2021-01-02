ArcherHall Acquires eDiscovery Inc.

Press Releases ArcherHall Press Release

Sacramento, CA, January 02, 2021 --(



“The eDiscovery Inc. team brings unique expertise and an exceptional reputation in the legal and digital forensics communities,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “We’re excited to enhance their services with a larger team of experts at ArcherHall and continue their legacy for providing high quality digital forensics services to their clients.”



“ArcherHall will offer the same responsive services to our clients with more depth and maintaining reasonable rates. This will be a win for everybody,” said Allison Goodman, Founder and President of eDiscovery Inc.



eDiscovery Inc. will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their Bellevue office.



About ArcherHall, LLC

About ArcherHall, LLC

ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has been providing digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, visit our website.

Thomas Paige

916-449-2820





