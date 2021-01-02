2020 Year in Review - The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee

Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

2020 saw many changes to the way nonprofit organizations operate, and The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee was no different in that regard.

Nashville, TN, January 02, 2021 --(



The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee (TWTH-TN) remained active virtually throughout the year, spreading positive audio-visual messages, and even issuing a virtual challenge for International Friendship Day 2020 with photos on social media of friends sharing the hashtag #Friendship2020.



Volunteers took part in a free concert in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., distributing booklets to those attending and others walking through the park. And to close out the year, volunteers showed the award winning public service announcements on their social media to help people see and understand the concepts and describe how they can be used to uplift communities.



Nashville, TN, January 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Way to Happiness, a book written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the early 1980s, is comprised of 21 precepts, each one predicated on the fact that one's survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness are attainable. In the three decades since it was authored, more than 115 million copies of the book passed hand to hand, thus inspiring the international movement which is spreading throughout Nashville, TN. TWTH-TN is making a true impact across Tennessee and reaching other parts of the world. To learn more about the program, or to order copies of The Way to Happiness booklet, visit twthtn.org. Contact Information The Way to Happiness

Chris Blythe

615-453-8984



www.twthtn.org



