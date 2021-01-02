Jazzy Web Design Launches First Website

Press Releases Jazzy Web Design Press Release

A new website designer in Barnsley, have launched their debut website. Built entirely on WordPress it hopes to attract South Yorkshire businesses.

Based in Barnsley, the designer has built websites for a variety of sectors. “Our clients include an e-cigarette firm, operator training organisation, plant hire firm, radio station and sports team.” Barnsley, United Kingdom, January 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jazzy Web Design, a new website designer in South Yorkshire have launched their debut website.Focusing on ease-of-use, the website features a simple navigation system to enable potential customers to find all items easily. It features their logo and main colour scheme of white, purple and black.The debut design hopes to be a forward-thinking approach with the whole site designed in WordPress. This has enabled various plugins to be utilized including Cherry, Contact Form 7, Elementor, Slider Revolution, WooCommerce and Yoast SEO.Jazzy Web Design has provided its competitive pricing throughout the website, showing customers they can buy a complete build for only £500. The website also enables visitors to submit enquiries via their official contact page.Steven Broadbent said it’s a huge step for him, “I have been designing websites since 2010, but this is the first time I have become a sole trader. I’m really excited to promote my services and build websites for local South Yorkshire companies.”“We have already purchased 2,500 leaflets which will be sent throughout businesses and households in Barnsley. I am also aiming to advertise on South Yorkshire related websites.”Based in Barnsley, the designer has built websites for a variety of sectors. “Our clients include an e-cigarette firm, operator training organisation, plant hire firm, radio station and sports team.” Contact Information Jazzy Web Design

Steven Broadbent

+441226240936



http://jazzywebdesign.co.uk



