PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CCHR Nashville

Press Release

Receive press releases from CCHR Nashville: By Email RSS Feeds:

2020 Year in Review – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter


2020 saw many changes to the way nonprofit organizations operate, and Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter, was no different in that regard.

Nashville, TN, January 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter began the year with a special panel discussion on Safety During Worship held in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January where chapter members and the community confronted a serious topic: religious persecution, hate crimes and safety.

Following this, with stay-at-home orders being issued across the country in March, CCHR held events virtually for the remainder of the year.

This included a virtual message put out by the group for World Mental Health Day to help remind people to seek help if they’ve been abused by those practicing mental health, and on Veterans Day to salute veterans and them, their friends and family to be vigilant about education on mental health issues especially those affecting them.

A Board Member of CCHR Nashville said, “CCHR volunteers know that there is much more work to be done. People are getting hurt every day at the hands of psychiatrists. They must be brought to account for their actions.” Those who have experienced abuse are encouraged to visit cchrnashville.org and fill out the “report abuse” form.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog whose mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. It works to ensure patient and consumer protections are enacted and upheld as there is rampant abuse in the field of mental health. In this role, CCHR has helped to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices since it was formed five decades ago. For more information on CCHR, visit cchrnashville.org.
Contact Information
CCHR Nashville
Annette Freeman
615-784-8120
Contact
www.cchrnashville.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CCHR Nashville
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help