2020 Year in Review – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter began the year with a special panel discussion on Safety During Worship held in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January where chapter members and the community confronted a serious topic: religious persecution, hate crimes and safety.

Following this, with stay-at-home orders being issued across the country in March, CCHR held events virtually for the remainder of the year.

This included a virtual message put out by the group for World Mental Health Day to help remind people to seek help if they've been abused by those practicing mental health, and on Veterans Day to salute veterans and them, their friends and family to be vigilant about education on mental health issues especially those affecting them.

A Board Member of CCHR Nashville said, "CCHR volunteers know that there is much more work to be done. People are getting hurt every day at the hands of psychiatrists. They must be brought to account for their actions." Those who have experienced abuse are encouraged to visit cchrnashville.org and fill out the "report abuse" form.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog whose mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. It works to ensure patient and consumer protections are enacted and upheld as there is rampant abuse in the field of mental health. In this role, CCHR has helped to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices since it was formed five decades ago.

