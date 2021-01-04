Feed A Billion Announces Nicole F. Roberts as New Executive Director

Press Releases Feed A Billion Press Release Share Blog

“We're exceptionally pleased Nicole has taken on this role, and will be guiding our strategic planning and partnerships to address food insecurity,” said Feed A Billion Founder Dr. Ambuj (AJ) Jain. “Her previous work in global public health and public-private partnerships positions her well to lead the organization in its next phase.”



Prior to accepting the role at Feed A Billion, Dr. Roberts was the Founder and President of Health & Human Rights Strategies, a human rights-based firm in Washington, D.C. and been a voice for addressing the contextual determinants of health and disease. She has also co-founded and served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations based in the U.S. and abroad.



“I look forward to joining the team at Feed A Billion, whom I believe have a deep understanding of the underlying issues that lead to vulnerability,” said Dr. Roberts. “So long as basic human needs – physical, mental and emotional – are not met, we cannot move forward or improve as a community. And girls all over the world are disproportionately harmed by lack of adequate nutrition. There’s no limit to the social and economic gains that can be made if we ensure every girl has what they need to develop and thrive.”



About Feed A Billion:

Feed A Billion works with partners all over the globe to remove obstacles and deliver nutritious meals to girls in need. Whether it’s through providing daily meal supplements in remote parts of the world, building kitchens in schools or facilitating partnerships with players throughout the food ecosystem, Feed A Billion leverages its resources to feed girls where they are.



Feed A Billion is a 501c3 nonprofit leading the way in preventing exploitation by providing meals. By meeting a basic human developmental need, Feed A Billion helps keep girls safe and build the next generation of leaders.



Atlanta, GA, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Feed A Billion is an international nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of exploitation by feeding girls in need - ensuring families don't have to make difficult decisions that often result in girls leaving school, marrying early or entering into servitude or the workforce. Today, Feed A Billion is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nicole F. Roberts as Executive Director.

