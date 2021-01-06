ONR Global and MARSEC COE to Present Updates on Maritime ISR Technology at Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Senior experts from these two organisations are set to present next month at the virtual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance technology conference.

London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2021 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group's 6th annual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference, taking place virtually on the 3rd-4th February 2021, will feature exclusive briefings from ONR Global, as well as the Multinational Maritime Security Centre of Excellence on how to achieve comprehensive maritime domain awareness (MDA) through new innovative solutions.



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr5



The two speakers will delve into the key theme for the conference of research and development into maritime ISR technology:



Dr Rhett Jefferies, Technical Director, Office of Naval Research Global will be presenting on "Exploiting Developing Technologies for Superior Maritime Domain Awareness," covering:

• Update on Office of Naval Research Global Initiatives to accelerate transition of New Technologies for Superior Maritime Situational Awareness

• Innovative technology for greater and more efficient data harvesting

• Collaborating with international partners to improve joint capabilities



Mr Guy Thomas, President, C-SIGMA, Multinational Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE) will be presenting on "Space-Based Maritime Awareness," covering:

• Dramatically enhancing space-based maritime awareness through innovative technologies

• The role of AI and machine learning tools in rapidly analysing data

• from Earth observation satellites and their sensors

• Drivers and goals of future innovations in the field of space-based maritime awareness



The event brochure is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr5



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: royalnavy.mod.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr5



