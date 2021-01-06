Press Releases Vac-Con, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Vac-Con, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Vac-Con Announces New Dealer for Western Canada

Green Cove Springs, FL, January 06, 2021 --(



Westvac was established in 1997 and offers unparalleled inventory and service to municipal and industrial clients. Westvac operates three divisions – Lifts and Automotive, Fleet, and Fire – offering users a range of products including heavy-duty lifts, wheel service equipment, sewer inspection equipment, hydro-excavators, refuse collection vehicles, street sweepers and fire apparatus. Westvac provides coverage from four locations all offering full maintenance, service, parts, and training. Westvac products are available for purchase, lease, or rent. Westvac will represent the full Vac-Con product line including combination sewer cleaning, hydrovac, and jetter machines in both truck and trailer-mounted configurations.



“Westvac will be a valuable addition to our dealer network,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “The professional reputation of Westvac in Western Canada is unmatched, and we are confident that the Westvac Team will provide the best sales, service, and support to Vac-Con customers in this region.” Westvac’s head office is located in Acheson, Alberta with support facilities in Calgary, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Surrey, British Columbia. “Westvac’s presence and coverage capabilities will give Vac-Con an improved advantage in this market. We look forward to expanding our reach and gaining market share with Westvac on our team.”



To learn more about Westvac, visit them at www.westvac.com.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 9,000 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About Vector Technologies, Ltd.

Established in 1976, Vector Technologies is a manufacturer of custom-designed and built trailer and skid-mounted vacuum equipment for a range of industrial applications. Vector products can be found around the world in shipyards, mines, railyards, mills, oil fields and other industrial job sites. Vector is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company. For more information, visit www.vector-vacuums.com. Green Cove Springs, FL, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Vac-Con announced today that Westvac Industrial Ltd. will be the exclusive dealer of Vac-Con products in Western Canada effective January 1, 2021.Westvac was established in 1997 and offers unparalleled inventory and service to municipal and industrial clients. Westvac operates three divisions – Lifts and Automotive, Fleet, and Fire – offering users a range of products including heavy-duty lifts, wheel service equipment, sewer inspection equipment, hydro-excavators, refuse collection vehicles, street sweepers and fire apparatus. Westvac provides coverage from four locations all offering full maintenance, service, parts, and training. Westvac products are available for purchase, lease, or rent. Westvac will represent the full Vac-Con product line including combination sewer cleaning, hydrovac, and jetter machines in both truck and trailer-mounted configurations.“Westvac will be a valuable addition to our dealer network,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “The professional reputation of Westvac in Western Canada is unmatched, and we are confident that the Westvac Team will provide the best sales, service, and support to Vac-Con customers in this region.” Westvac’s head office is located in Acheson, Alberta with support facilities in Calgary, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Surrey, British Columbia. “Westvac’s presence and coverage capabilities will give Vac-Con an improved advantage in this market. We look forward to expanding our reach and gaining market share with Westvac on our team.”To learn more about Westvac, visit them at www.westvac.com.About Vac-Con®Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 9,000 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.About Vector Technologies, Ltd.Established in 1976, Vector Technologies is a manufacturer of custom-designed and built trailer and skid-mounted vacuum equipment for a range of industrial applications. Vector products can be found around the world in shipyards, mines, railyards, mills, oil fields and other industrial job sites. Vector is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company. For more information, visit www.vector-vacuums.com. Contact Information Vac-Con, Inc.

Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vac-Con, Inc.