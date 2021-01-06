Ashton College Now Offering Exam Prep Course for Quebec Immigration Consultant Exam

Press Releases Ashton College Press Release

Vancouver, Canada, January 06, 2021 --



The Quebec Immigration Consultant Exam Prep course is designed to help members in good standing with the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) take on the Quebec Immigration Consultant Exam. The exam is one of the requirements that members of the ICCRC must fulfill in order to practice within the province of Quebec. In addition to being a member in good standing with the ICCRC and passing the exam, Quebec requires immigration consultants to be recognized by the Ministère of MIFI and registered on the Registre québécois des consultants en immigration.



The course prepares students for the Quebec Immigration Consultant Exam through presentations, interactive discussions, in-depth topic reviews, and a simulated exam exercise with official sample questions. Students will gain an understanding of Quebec immigration laws and legislation including the Canada-Quebec Accord and Section 95 of the Constitution Act of 1867. Students will also learn the common values of Quebec society.



Ashton College is hosting an online info session for the Quebec Immigration Consultant Exam Prep course on January 18, 2021. Registration for the event is free. Instructor Gerry Power will explain what to expect from the course and he will answer audience questions during a live Q&A segment.



Gerry Power has extensive expertise in immigration and citizenship matters with over 35 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. Power started his career at the Citizenship Branch of the federal government in Ottawa. He then joined the Quebec Immigration Department, where he worked for 30 years as an Immigration Officer and Program Manager and Director, in charge of various Quebec Immigration Offices abroad. Power is a Regulated Immigration Consultant and is registered as a Quebec Immigration Consultant.



Richa Dev

778.372.8463



www.ashtoncollege.ca



