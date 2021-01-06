Roni M. Most, Esq. Becomes Co-Managing Partner of Kahana Feld’s Houston, Texas Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

“Having Judge Most join our practice as a Partner is a huge boost for Kahana Feld in Texas,” said Yaron Shaham, Esq., Kahana Feld Partner and Co-Managing Partner of the firm’s Houston office. “Roni is highly respected and practices in a number of areas that complement our firm’s litigation focus. Kahana Feld has had a presence in Texas for several years with several members of the Texas State Bar. Roni allows us to have a robust presence in Houston allowing us to better represent our clients in their Texas matters and he deepens our ability to serve our corporate clients wherever they are located.”



“Joining the Partnership of Kahana Feld is an excellent opportunity for me and for my clients,” explained Judge Most. “The attorneys at Kahana Feld have a reputation for being driven by their core values of hiring attorneys and professionals who are outstanding in their field and leaders in their community. This move will allow me to offer clients with whom I have long-standing relationships, the resources of a larger firm, while maintaining the personalized dedication and attention they have come to expect.”



Judge Most has more than 20 years of experience representing businesses in their litigation and corporate matters. He received his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with his J.D. from South Texas College of Law. Judge Most is a third-generation attorney whose family has helped serve Texas clients for over five decades. He sits on the executive board of Congregation Beth Yeshurun, the largest conservative synagogue in the United States. Judge Most is married to his wife of fourteen years and has four children. He coaches his children’s basketball teams and frequently speaks at their schools about the law and being a judge.



About Kahana Feld

