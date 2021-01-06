360 Integral Marketing Appoints Anita Booth as Vice President, Business Strategy and Growth

Press Releases 360 Integral Marketing Press Release

360 Integral Marketing hires new business growth strategist to help businesses grow and prosper during the pandemic.

Telephone: 416-570-9982 Toronto, Canada, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 360 Integral Marketing, a digital marketing and brand agency, an established leader in marketing sales funnel expertise, is pleased to announce today, the appointment of Anita Booth, as Vice President, Business Strategy and Growth.Anita Booth is an accomplished marketing executive with a wealth of experience in marketing and branding for large and small sales driven organizations. Her expertise lies in building strong growth plans which include digital strategies, thought leadership, social media engagement and brand building. She has intimate knowledge of power positioning, content creation, and customer segmentation strategies to help businesses succeed in a competitive marketplace.“Anita is a senior leader with extensive experience in growing brands for start-up companies and large organizations. Her ability to build strong competitive brands, and highly engaging content strategies to support lead generation and e-commerce business goals, make her an asset in driving predictable revenue growth,” said Gabrielle Hailmann, President and CEO of 360 Integral Marketing. “Our clients will be poised for success with her leadership and we are thrilled to have her join the 360 team.”360 Integral Marketing takes an integrated holistic approach to driving business results. From strategy, creative execution to ongoing optimization, they have the optimal sales funnel expertise at each step. 360 focuses on creating a sales model that produces predictable, scalable and repeatable revenue month over month for clients.About 360 Integral Marketing360 Integral Marketing is a full-service agency in digital marketing, brand building and marketing sales funnel expertise. They work with clients in E-Commerce, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, Financial Services, and Not-for-Profit Foundations. They are passionate about what they do and are highly motivated in driving results for their clients. Their solutions include:Brand buildingRepeatable revenue growth strategiesChannel and e-commerce integrationThought leadershipSocial media expertiseCRM set-up for lead capture and nurturingSales support. processes, training, and tools360 success lies in their ability to continuously improve performance through ongoing measurements and business intelligence to identify and capitalize on opportunities throughout the customer sales journey.Contacts:Gabrielle Hailmann, President and CEO 360 Integral MarketingTelephone: 416-678-2713Anita Booth, VP, Business Strategy and GrowthTelephone: 416-570-9982 Contact Information 360 Integral Marketing

Anita Booth

416-570-9982



www.360integralmarketing.com



