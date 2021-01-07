Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Exclusive Interview Released with Mobile Deployable Communications Conference Speaker, Chief Warrant Officer Four Shawn Petermann

Chief Warrant Officer Four Shawn Petermann, Senior Technical Advisor, Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne), speaks to SMi Group ahead of Mobile Deployable Communications 2021.

London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2021 --(



SMi Group had the opportunity to speak with conference speaker Chief Warrant Officer Four Shawn Petermann, Senior Technical Advisor, Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne), ahead of the event, to find out about the lessons he’s learned over the course of his career, what technological innovations he believes will be most disruptive for the C2 and CIS space, and more.



Chief Warrant Officer Four Shawn Petermann’s interview can be downloaded on the conference website at http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom7.



Here is a snippet of what was discussed:



Q: As an airborne soldier, what lessons have you learned over your career to ensure that you deliver effective communications when deploying on airborne operations?



A "What is interesting about this question is that the lesson is the same regardless of mission type, “murphy” always gets a vote and the best plan rarely survives first contact. Having options is the success key to providing effective communications, designing capabilities around various transport options is essential to providing drop zone communications."



Q: In your opinion, what incoming technological innovation will be most disruptive for the C2 and CIS space?



A: "I believe that the commercial industry drive to the Internet of everything is going to be one of the most significant game changers for tactical communicators at large. What we have seen in the last decade is a growth of military focused integrators developing tailored solutions that meet Defense needs, some of these capabilities have been fantastic and at the time were considered game changing. However, when the commercial sector needs match the Defense need, what we see is revolutionary."



Chief Warrant Officer Four Shawn Petermann will speak on Day One of the event to present on “CIS Requirements for the Airborne Warfighter,” which will cover:



· An introduction to Joint Communications Support Element and its role in supporting operations

· Building interoperability with partner forces and developing share capability

· Unique requirements for the Airborne Warfighter

· Final concluding comments on where JCSE intends to develop moving forward



With just three weeks to go until Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 takes place, interested parties are urged to register their place as soon as possible at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr7.



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

27th – 28th January 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by: Airbus, Glenair, blackned GmbH, Panasonic and Leonardo DRS



Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk or Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr7



