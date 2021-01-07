App Launched by Chimoney to Increase Employee Engagement with Lifestyle Spending Account

Press Releases Chimoney Press Release

Remote work and the ease of joining calls has hardly improved employee enagagement and productivity. Chimoney is launching an app to to help employers change that with a flexible lifestyle spending account.

Before the launch, the company has tested the app with various events and employers. Chimoney supported the Global Innovation competition by AfricaHacks where the AfricaHacks organizers used Chimoney to issue rewards to all participants redeemed for Airtime to enable participants to join the virtual zoom session.



Speaking about the impact of Chimoney at AfricaHacks 2020, Uchi Uchibeke, AfricaHacks Founder, said that, "Chimoney made it super easy for us to give Airtime and internet subscription to attendees of our AfricaHacks 2020 Hackathon. We only needed to upload their emails, and Chimoney handed it all from notifying, tracking, reminding, and redeeming the Airtime."



Chimoney is suitable for employers looking to increase employee engagement in a remote-first world, for event organizers looking to subsidize the cost of joining virtual meetings for participants that pay by the minute for the internet, and for Influencers looking to launch giveaways and issue rewards to winners.



Nick King

(415) 968-0835



https://chimoney.io



