Exclusive Interview with Dr. Darren Browning from DSTL Released Ahead of Future Soldier Technology 2021

SMi Group caught up with conference speaker, Dr Darren Browning, Senior Technical Lead - Power at DSTL, to find out about his views on emerging technology for the dismounted soldier and more.

London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2021 --(



There will be two presentations dedicated to the capability area of Power, focusing on advancements in tactical power and power management systems to fuel the dismounted solider and their equipment in the field for longer:



· Maximising Dismounted Power with Research and Alternative Energy Sources

Dr Darren Browning, Senior Technical Lead - Power, DSTL



· Adapting and Managing Dismounted Soldier Power Supply to Accommodate Advanced Soldier Systems

Dr Carsten Cremers, Team Leader Fuels Cells, Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology ICT



The event is free for military and government personnel to attend, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom4.



Ahead of Future Soldier Technology 2021, SMi Group caught up with conference speaker Dr. Darren Browning, Senior Technical Lead - Power at DSTL, to interview him on his work, his views on emerging technology for the dismounted soldier, and why he thinks it’s important to keep the soldier technology community connected.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



Q: What interesting and emerging technology are you currently seeing and developing that could be used in dismounted soldier operations?



A: "Power source technology continues to advance, largely due to the huge investments by industry and governments focussed on electric vehicles (EVs). Although soldier needs may be somewhat different, they are related and the industrial developments benefits soldiers in a number of ways. Firstly, soldier batteries may be able to exploit EV cells directly, although this will become more difficult as EVs move to larger cells such as the 21700 and the new Tesla 4680s. However, soldier batteries can benefit by the impetus given to battery development by the potential for EV exploitation and the research investment even if some of the technologies ultimately adopted by soldiers are not exploited by EVs. Advances such as new anodes (Si, Li metal) and new cathodes (S, high Ni NMC etc.) can improve specific energy and reduce battery weight. In addition, there is much research into safer battery materials, and these can lead to safer batteries for the soldier, ideally ones that are ballistically safe. Other technologies such as fuel cells and renewables may have a part to play in improving sustainability and supportability."



Interested parties can read the full interview from SMi Group’s website: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom4.



Future Soldier Technology 2021

9th – 10th March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

