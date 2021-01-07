Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium streaming live this February 17th and 18th, from the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Modernizing the ISR Enterprise for Great Power Competition.”

DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the symposium’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the identity management and data security communities.



2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:



Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Space Force



RADM Kelly Aeschbach, USN, Director, National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office; Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence



MG Gary Johnston, USA, Commanding General, INSCOM



Brig. Gen. Julian Cheater USAF, Deputy Director for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations, Joint Staff J32



RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Deputy Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard



Steve “Bucky” Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit



Col Kayle Stevens, USAF, Commander, 480th ISR Wing



Topics will include:



- Army Intelligence ISR Modernization Efforts for a Near-Peer Conflict



- Utilizing ISR to Create a Decision Advantage



- Delivering Intelligence Capabilities to Address Emerging Threats and Enable Operational Effectiveness



- Developing Integrated ISR Sensors for Near-Peer Intelligence Collection



- Exploiting AI to Improve the Speed, Completeness, and Accuracy of ISR Processing



- Attaining Persistent and Penetrating ISR in Denied Air Space



- Improving Partner Nation Intelligence Sharing in a Near-Peer Fight



Register now to reserve your virtual seat. Active military, government, and state personnel stream complimentary. Those interested in watching the live broadcast Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



