Defense Strategies Institute

Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium


Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium streaming live this February 17th and 18th, from the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Modernizing the ISR Enterprise for Great Power Competition.”

Alexandria, VA, January 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 9th Annual Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium will provide a town-hall type forum focused on innovative identity technologies and capabilities that are helping to further develop identity and access management used by the DoD, DHS, Law Enforcement, and Federal Government. This Symposium will detail the various efforts underway by these agencies to leverage biometrics and identity assurance capabilities to improve operational efficiency and to share vital identity intelligence in support of national security efforts.

DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the symposium’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the identity management and data security communities.

2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:

Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, Director of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Space Force

RADM Kelly Aeschbach, USN, Director, National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office; Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence

MG Gary Johnston, USA, Commanding General, INSCOM

Brig. Gen. Julian Cheater USAF, Deputy Director for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations, Joint Staff J32

RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Deputy Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, U.S. Coast Guard

Steve “Bucky” Butow, Director of the Space Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit

Col Kayle Stevens, USAF, Commander, 480th ISR Wing

Topics will include:

- Army Intelligence ISR Modernization Efforts for a Near-Peer Conflict

- Utilizing ISR to Create a Decision Advantage

- Delivering Intelligence Capabilities to Address Emerging Threats and Enable Operational Effectiveness

- Developing Integrated ISR Sensors for Near-Peer Intelligence Collection

- Exploiting AI to Improve the Speed, Completeness, and Accuracy of ISR Processing

- Attaining Persistent and Penetrating ISR in Denied Air Space

- Improving Partner Nation Intelligence Sharing in a Near-Peer Fight

Register now to reserve your virtual seat. Active military, government, and state personnel stream complimentary. Those interested in watching the live broadcast Automated ISR and Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.org

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.

Symposium is Closed to press / No recordings
Contact Information
Defense Strategies Institute
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
Contact
autonomy.dsigroup.org

