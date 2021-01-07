Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Opportunities for Improving Close Combat Warfighter Capabilities at Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Warfighter Systems Summit

Defense Strategies Institute will host the 4th annual Warfighter Systems Summit, this February 24-25, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, January 07, 2021 --(



Senior-level speakers will discuss both near and long-term capability gaps, as well as their efforts to enhance mission effectiveness through, equipping the Warfighter for operating in subterranean and dense urban environments, developing, and integrating lethal and non-lethal capabilities for the Warfighter, evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army and optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation.



The 2021 Warfighter Systems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:



-MajGen Francis L. Donovan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force

-BG Anthony Potts, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier

-BGen Eric Austin, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, MCCDC, HQMC

-Dr. Patrick Baker, SES, Director, CCDC, ARL

-Mr. Douglas Tamilio, SES, Director, CCDC Soldier Center

-Dr. Frank DiGiovanni, SES, Deputy Director, N95, OPNAV

-COL Scott Gilman, USA, Deputy Director, U.S. Army Modeling and Simulation Office



Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:



-Developing and demonstrating new capabilities that will increase survivability, lethality, mobility and mission flexibility for the near future close combat Warfighter in MDO

-USMC capabilities development in support of Force Design 2030: Ensuring the overall training and equipping of the USMC with fully integrated infantry combat capabilities

-Evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army

-Current DoD Humans Directorate research activities for enhancing optimal Warfighter performance

-Optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation

-Improving Warfighter support capabilities for Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) for the Navy

-Filling Warfighter capability gaps to combat terrorism

-Developing & integrating superior clothing to provide the Soldier state-of-the-art protection



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Warfighter Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://futurewarfighter.dsigroup.org/.



Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Washington, DC, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 4th annual Warfighter Systems Summit, taking place February 24-25, 2021 in Washington, DC. This year’s summit will focus on increasing the survivability, lethality, mobility, and situational awareness for the near future close combat Warfighter, highlighting this year’s theme “Achieving Physical and Cognitive Overmatch for the Close Combat Warfighter.”Senior-level speakers will discuss both near and long-term capability gaps, as well as their efforts to enhance mission effectiveness through, equipping the Warfighter for operating in subterranean and dense urban environments, developing, and integrating lethal and non-lethal capabilities for the Warfighter, evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army and optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation.The 2021 Warfighter Systems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:-MajGen Francis L. Donovan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force-BG Anthony Potts, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier-BGen Eric Austin, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, MCCDC, HQMC-Dr. Patrick Baker, SES, Director, CCDC, ARL-Mr. Douglas Tamilio, SES, Director, CCDC Soldier Center-Dr. Frank DiGiovanni, SES, Deputy Director, N95, OPNAV-COL Scott Gilman, USA, Deputy Director, U.S. Army Modeling and Simulation OfficeTopics to be covered at the Summit Include:-Developing and demonstrating new capabilities that will increase survivability, lethality, mobility and mission flexibility for the near future close combat Warfighter in MDO-USMC capabilities development in support of Force Design 2030: Ensuring the overall training and equipping of the USMC with fully integrated infantry combat capabilities-Evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army-Current DoD Humans Directorate research activities for enhancing optimal Warfighter performance-Optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation-Improving Warfighter support capabilities for Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) for the Navy-Filling Warfighter capability gaps to combat terrorism-Developing & integrating superior clothing to provide the Soldier state-of-the-art protectionDSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Warfighter Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://futurewarfighter.dsigroup.org/.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



futurewarfighter.dsigroup.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute