Integrating a Resilient, Interoperable Network to Enable Multi-Domain Operations at Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Joint Networks Summit

Defense Strategies Institute’s will host the 5th Joint Networks Summit this February 3-4, 2021 via Live Broadcast.

Alexandria, VA, January 07, 2021 --(



The 2020 DOD Appropriations Act appropriated $100.8 million for Multi-Domain Command and Control Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E). The 2021 summit will highlight the push across the military to have a joint tactical network that is interoperable for mission success across the spectrum of conflict. Discussions will focus on, implementing effective C5IT capabilities, facilitating unclassified and classified IT systems support for tactical networks, Providing resilient and responsive Tactical Communications Systems, and more.



The 2021 Joint Networks Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:



- VADM Andrew Lewis, USN, Commander, SECOND Fleet/Commander, Joint Forces Command

- Maj Gen Robert J. Skinner, USAF, Director, Command, Control, Communications and Cyber (C4), USINDOPACOM

- MG Christopher T. Donahue, USA, Commander, 82nd Airborne Division

- RADM John F. Meier, USN, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

- Maj Gen Michael J. Schmidt, USAF, PEO, Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, and -Networks, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

- Jane Rathbun, SES, Chief Technology Officer & DASN Information Warfare and Enterprise Services, DON



Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:



- Delivering a unified & resilient network that will prepare U.S. Forces to fight & win a war against any adversary

- Advancing agile and secure communications to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

- Implementing effective C5IT capabilities in support of worldwide Army operations

- Developing, producing, deploying & sustaining Air Force networks to enable decisive combat operations

- Transforming the Joint Force: A warfighting concept for Great Power Competition

- Ensuring integrated & interoperable C4I and Space capabilities for the US Navy

- Facilitating unclassified and classified IT systems support for tactical networks across the USMC



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.



Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Joint Networks Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointnetworks.dsigroup.org/.



Erica Noreika

201-896-7802



jointnetworks.dsigroup.org



