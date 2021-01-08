Tips This Valentines Day to Protect Yourself from an Unhealthy Relationship, by Survivor Michelle Jewsbury

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Unsilenced Voices Press Release

How to protect yourself when you first start dating and clues for whether you should call it quits.

Los Angeles, CA, January 08, 2021 --



Jewsbury is proof that domestic abuse can happen to anyone. She was a strong, independent woman when she began a relationship with her abuser in 2012. “My head went through the drywall about four months into our relationship,” she recalls. Still, she believed she loved him and that he would change. She stood by his side while he emotionally, physically and financially abused her.



“But I Love Him” is a first-hand account of her experience. “I want to help people around the world avoid making the same mistakes I made,” she says. The memoir is available for sale for $19.99 at www.michellejewsbury.com.



Jewsbury is demonstrating that you can overcome challenges, no matter the obstacle. She has been asked to speak on the 2021 Global Elevation Tour with Powerteam International and is planning a Domestic Violence Awareness Tour in the USA to provide training to communities and survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking.



Safe dating tips: How to protect yourself

Jewsbury emphasizes that the time to start protecting yourself even before the relationship begins. And as the relationship progresses, she advises watching for other signs that should be taken seriously. She suggests:



- Do some research. “Google him and make sure nothing bad shows up. Be sure to look at his social media profile. If possible, find out what his friends and acquaintances say about him.”

- Schedule a date in a public place. “Don’t let him pick you up at your house and don’t tell him where you live.”

- Watch how he speaks to the waiter or waitress. “Is he rude? Controlling?”

- Consider how he speaks to you. “Is he kind and caring or does he appear narcissistic? Does he blame other people for any problems he mentions?”

- Tell someone where you are going. “And have someone nearby on speed dial, just in case.”

- Pay attention if he tries to tell you who you can or can’t hang out with. “It’s also a red flag if he tries to turn you against your friends and family,” says Jewsbury.

- Be cautious if he praises you and buys you gifts to the point of almost being overwhelming. “While he may genuinely be a Prince Charming, be careful if he appears too good to be true.”

- Take a step back if he tries to inappropriately accelerate his relationship with you when you are dating, prematurely discussing marriage or other commitment.

- Perhaps most important of all: If you have an intuitive feeling that you are at risk from this man, Jewsbury stresses that you should listen to your own instincts.



If you suspect that someone you know may be in a risky relationship, you may also want to access the helpful resources at www.unsilencedvoices.org.



For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact admin@michellejewsbury.com.



Biography: Michelle Jewsbury

Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach that has traveled the world as an advocate for the less fortunate. In August 2016, Michelle focused her efforts on ending domestic violence. Her desire to help victims of domestic abuse came from personal experience in such a relationship. In July 2017, Michelle founded Unsilenced Voices, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities around the globe by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual assault. She has since completed and published her personal memoir. But I Love Him is a painful yet inspirational true story of a strong, independent woman caught in the horrifying cycle of domestic violence and how she got out. You can receive a complimentary digital download of the introduction of the book by texting OBSTACLES to 267-86. Michelle coaches individuals and entrepreneurs to have tremendous breakthroughs by overcoming obstacles and defeating fear and failure. You can find more information about her programs at www.unsilencemyvoice.com.



Michelle Jewsbury

562-506-5866



www.unsilencedvoices.org

www.michellejewsbury.com



